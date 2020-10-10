Marcell Coetzee shines as late Iain Henderson red card only blot for Ulster

2 October 2020; Marcell Coetzee of Ulster scores his side's fourth try during the Guinness PRO14 match between Ulster and Benetton at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

BEAUTY was very much in the eye of the beholder at the Liberty Stadium.

In a stark contrast to their opening round win over Benetton at home last weekend, there wasn't much to keep the neutral engrossed throughout Ulster's 24-12 victory over the Ospreys but there is little doubt which will have given greater pleasure to Dan McFarland.

Given some of their more notable Champions Cup successes in recent years, as well as last month's semi-final in Edinburgh, the northern province have repeatedly bristled when facing accusations of travel sickness but, on a ground where they lost abjectly back in February, here was a game outside the friendly confines of BT6 where they displayed the required degree of grit to come away with the points.

While Iain Henderson's late red card took away some of its sheen, all the more so with the Six Nations resumption on the horizon, the forwards got the upper hand in an arm wrestle where Marcell Coetzee was again superb.

In poor conditions which they handled better than the opposition, the South African scored one of the side's three tries, the others coming from John Cooney and Jacob Stockdale who both looked more like themselves than in recent weeks.

Keeping the Welsh side, who had won impressively in Murrayfield last week, at arm's length, they began in the ascendancy and remained there.

With their maul having been their most potent weapon in attack a week ago, Henderson pointed for the corner from an eminently kickable position early on. Making little headway from the set-piece, the visitors remained patient and, after a spell of impressive ball retention, Stockdale finally broke through the black defensive wall, juggling as he went over for what was surely a confidence-boosting try ahead of meeting up with Ireland next week.

In an error-strewn first quarter, the Ospreys didn't look much like the same side from a week ago but still managed to cut the deficit through a Stephen Myler penalty after Ulster were pinged at the breakdown when looking to get the ball wide quickly off a turnover.

A pair of over-cooked Ulster kicks gave the hosts good attacking platforms but, struggling with the conditions, they failed to take advantage.

And they'd be left to rue such errors when, after Ulster this time did get some purchase from their rolling maul to the tune of near 20 metres, Alun Wyn Jones infringed and John Cooney this time took the points on offer.

Despite the concession of the penalty on that occasion, the battle between Jones and Henderson - in front of watching Lions coach Warren Gatland - was one of the intriguing subplots of the first-half that could hardly be considered a spectacle.

Ulster will have cared little about entertainment value as McFarland's forwards began to earn a definite edge as half-time neared.

Yet when Cooney misfired off the tee when given a shot at goal thanks to a dominant scrum, and moments later Myler bisected the posts after a cheap penalty surrendered by Henderson, the 10-6 advantage at the turn felt like a failure to capitilise on their superiority.

Read More

The left boots of Stockdale and Stewart Moore were being used to interesting effect in playmaking capacities and it was the try-scorer who was increasingly making his mark on proceedings in the opening stages of the second-half.

Following a similar pattern to the first, Ulster's concern will have been that their control of the game was still not reflected on the scoreboard.

Ten minutes after the restart, however, with replacement prop Eric O'Sullivan twice having picking out a nice line to pierce the defensive line, there was to be no stopping the superb Coetzee from close range.

A further pair of penalties kept Ospreys in touch despite remaining virtual strangers to the opposition '22' while a faltering line-out denied them a way in.

And they were made to pay when, in one of the game's better executed moves, Lyttle and Cooney combined from behind a strong scrum for the latter to make the game safe.

Rather than the final moments seeing Ulster chase a bonus-point, however, they were to be marred by the Henderson red for a high shove into the chin of Dan Evans.

With the Six Nations clash against Italy in Dublin the next game on the otherwise impressive Ulster skipper's calendar, it will not have been a moment that did anything for Andy Farrell's enjoyment of his evening.

OSPREYS - D Evans; M Protheroe, O Watkin, K Williams (T Thomas Wheeler, 72), L Morgan; S Myler (J Thomas, 78), R Webb (H Morgan, 54); N Smith (R Jones, 55), S Parry (D Lake, 50), T Botha (M Fia, 55); A Beard (W Griffiths, 75), AW Jones; O Cracknell (D Lydiate, 50), J Tipuric, M Morris.

ULSTER - J Stockdale; M Faddes (L Ludik, 71), J Hume, S Moore, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney; J McGrath (E O'Sullivan, 44), R Herring (A McBurney, 71), M Moore (G Milasinovich, 65); A O’Connor (K Treadwell, 60), I Henderson; Mattie Rea (G Jones, 60), Marcus Rea (S Reidy, 55), M Coetzee.Not used: D Shanahan

REF - M Adamson (SCO)

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marcell Coetzee (ULS)

Online Editors