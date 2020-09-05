Madigan magic sees Ulster set up Pro14 final showdown with Leinster

Ian Madigan of Ulster celebrates with Ulster skills coach Dan Soper after kicking the game-winning penalty during the Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Edinburgh at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Photo: Bill Murray/Sportsfile

Ian Madigan kicked a 75th-minute touchline conversion and the last minute winning penalty from 45 metres to send Ulster into the Pro14 final against Leinster after a pulsating semi final at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh looked certain winners and they led by 12 points on two occasions in the second half, but tries from Rob Lyttle, Rob Herring and replacement John Andrew set up the grandstand finish for Dan McFarland’s side.

Andrew’s try and Madigan’s tough conversion levelled matters and extra time looked to be around the corner, but a deliberate knock-on from Mike Willemse gave Madigan the chance and he delivered with style.

After a couple of error littered performances in defeat to Connacht and Leinster, Ulster must have been happy to get off to a steady start. A few big carries from props Tom O’Toole and Eric O’Sullivan showed their early intent, although some inaccuracy off a set lineout play brought their opening salvo to a halt.

On the other hand, Edinburgh’s tactic was clear: get the ball into the hands of Duhan van der Merwe. The South African native was heavily involved early on as Edinburgh sought to attack wide and left, but he also popped up as first receiver on occasion as he went searching for work.

And Edinburgh’s composed start was rewarded after 13 minutes when they took the lead. With van der Merwe involved Jacob Stockdale was forced to concede a penalty in his 22, and when Edinburgh went for the corner and the driving lineout was stalled, captain Stuart McInally crept down the short side to score. Jaco van der Walt was off target with the conversion ans Edinburgh led 5-0.

After falling behind Ulster had a positive series of play in the Edinburgh half. The home side were happy to concede penalties in the defence of their try-line, and although Billy Burns kicked for the corner of four occasions, Ulster’s maul was well defended by the fierce home defence.

The game continued to go from penalty, to lineout at both ends of the pitch, the penalties often being won by a jackalling player, and as the half progressed it was Hamish Watson that started to catch the eye in that facet of the game with a couple of excellent turnovers.

But the Ulster defence was able to spoil their hosts too, and after a final van der Merwe break before the interval, Rob Herring stalled their progress and they had to be happy with a 5-0 half-time lead.

After that first half Ulster would be satisfied to only trail by 5-0, but the loss of Cooney and Ludik at the break was a blow for McFarland’s side, and resulted in a backline reshuffle, with Lyttle swapping wings, Stockdale moving to the left and Michael Lowry slotting in at full back.

Ulster looked unsettled in the minutes after the restart and after Jordi Murphy conceded a penalty for a side entry they were soon pinned back. While the initial maul was repelled, Edinburgh made gradual progress through a half dozen phases, before a switch of direction to the backs saw van der Walt sent Darcy Graham over in the corner. Van der Walt’s conversion put Edinburgh 12-0 ahead.

Facing the end of their season Ulster upped the tempo and five minutes after Graham’s scored Lyttle got them back in the game when Coetzee and McCloskey linked well. Burns added the conversion to make it 12-7.

But that five point deficit was soon stretched again. Edinburgh went on the attack, and after missing a tackle on Lyttle at the other end, Watson sent Dean in for the converted score in the left corner.

The to-and-fro play continued and when Herring mauled over a fourth try in 15 minutes Ulster only trailed by 19-12.

Chasing the game Ulster continued to battle and five minutes from time replacement Andrew mauled over their third try, and Madigan nailed the touchline conversion from the right.

A deliberate knock-on from Willemse in the last minute gave Madigan a 45 metre penalty to win the game and he slotted the kick to rob Edinburgh at the death.

Scorers: Edinburgh: S McInally, D Graham, C Dean tries; J van der Walt 2 cons. Ulster: R Lyttle, R Herring, J Andrew tries; B Burns con, I Madigan con, pen.

Edinburgh: B Kinghorn; D Graham, M Bennett, C Dean (G Taylor 59); D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Groom (C Shiel 77); R Sutherland (P Schoeman 52), S McInally (C) (M Willemse 69), WP Nel (S Berghan 46); B Toolis (A Davidson 69), G Gilchrist; M Bradbury, H Watson, V Mata (J Ritchie 64).

Ulster: J Stockdale; L Ludik (M Lowry h-t), J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns (C) (I Madigan 70) , J Cooney (A Mathewson h-t); E O’Sullivan (J McGrath 52), R Herring (J Andrew 70), T O’Toole (M Moore 52); A O’Connor, S Carter (K Treadwell 50) ; M Rea, J Murphy (S Reidy 47), M Coetzee.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

