Madigan magic and Farrell's moment of madness bode well for Leinster double bid

Ruaidhri O'Connor

 

Owen Farrell was red-carded. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Expand

Owen Farrell was red-carded. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Even in the unlikely event that he took Saturday off, Leo Cullen's phone will have buzzed with two rugby clips which went viral that evening. A tale of two out-halves, one familiar and the other feared, who could shape the conclusion to the Leinster coach's attempt at guiding his team to an unbeaten season and a second double in three campaigns.

The ramifications of the first incident won't be felt for another week, but the sight of Owen Farrell's reckless and dangerous tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson and subsequent red card will have been welcomed by everyone apart from the broadcasters hoping to hype their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on Saturday week.

The England skipper will learn his fate at a disciplinary hearing tomorrow night, but even the crispest suit, best manners and the that fact he is the English captain won't be enough to get him off at least a two-week ban - meaning he won't be on board when the champions arrive into Dublin.