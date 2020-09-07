Madigan magic and Farrell's moment of madness bode well for Leinster double bid

Even in the unlikely event that he took Saturday off, Leo Cullen's phone will have buzzed with two rugby clips which went viral that evening. A tale of two out-halves, one familiar and the other feared, who could shape the conclusion to the Leinster coach's attempt at guiding his team to an unbeaten season and a second double in three campaigns.

The ramifications of the first incident won't be felt for another week, but the sight of Owen Farrell's reckless and dangerous tackle on Wasps' Charlie Atkinson and subsequent red card will have been welcomed by everyone apart from the broadcasters hoping to hype their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on Saturday week.

The England skipper will learn his fate at a disciplinary hearing tomorrow night, but even the crispest suit, best manners and the that fact he is the English captain won't be enough to get him off at least a two-week ban - meaning he won't be on board when the champions arrive into Dublin.

No doubt heartened by the news, even the hardened pro in Cullen would have been delighted for his former teammate Ian Madigan when he came off the bench to deliver the clutch injury-time penalty that saw Ulster past Edinburgh.

As good as they are, Leinster won't have cared too much which of the two they would meet in Saturday's final, but with Saracens on the horizon seven days later, they'll be conscious that the powerful, direct Edinburgh side coached by another of Cullen's ex-colleagues, Richard Cockerill, had the potential to do more physical damage.

All told, it was a decent day's work for a man who can potentially recall a trio of prospective 2021 Lions in James Ryan, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy if he chooses to this week.

He and Stuart Lancaster got their selections right for the win over Munster on Friday and know they have two teams capable of beating Ulster after resting most of their XV for the fixture between the sides nine days ago and winning 28-10.

The northern province will be emboldened by the manner of their win, however, and will no doubt be better for the experience.

Not since he shed tears of joy on the Millennium Stadium turf after steering Ireland home against France at the World Cup in 2015 have we seen scenes of such emotion surrounding Madigan.

Back then, he was a central figure in the Irish story and five years on he inserted himself back into the narrative with a pair of kicks that broke Edinburgh to complete a remarkable comeback from 19-7 down to win 22-19.

Madigan's career in white had got off to a ropey start as his new team emerged from lockdown like a bear waking up from a long hibernation rather than a lion being sprung from a cage. The standout moments involved him being run over by Bundee Aki, flattened by Will Connors and dropping a high ball he normally would take in his sleep.

Now 31, he arrived on a one-year contract after two frustrating seasons largely spent on the sidelines at Bristol with ambitions of earning an international recall.

That remains a work in progress, but he has certainly made himself relevant and, while he is likely to be on the bench against his old team next weekend, he'll be intent on having a role to play.

Leinster's mission will be to ensure that the game is over and done by the time he comes on. The scenes at the end at Murrayfield will last long in the memory, but they'll count for little if they can't back it up against the champions this weekend.

In March 2019, Ulster rattled Leinster's cage in an epic Champions Cup quarter-final so the template is there. Certainly, they have the weapons to hurt the home side but even their most intense, most accurate display of the last couple of years wasn't enough because Leinster are so good.

If Cullen's men are at their best, they'll win and if they can produce it against Ulster it will tee them up for the ultimate test against Saracens and, they hope, a semi-final against Clermont or Racing 92 a week later.

Sarries' relegation and the departure of a host of frontline players had weakened the side they could put out on paper, but with the England skipper in the team they still looked formidable.

Take him out of the equation and it looks a far more straightforward task.

Friday's win over Munster was step one of a four-week block of real intensity for Cullen and Co.

Events on Saturday have smoothed their path.