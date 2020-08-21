Madigan and Mathewson named on the bench for Ulster as two players selected to make Connacht debut

| 17.8°C Dublin
Jacob Stockdale has been named at fullback as Ulster get their season under way against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.
Ulster have named new half-back signings Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson on the bench, with Billy Burns and talisman John Cooney selected at ten and nine respectively. In the pack, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland can call on a host of internationals such as Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Jordi Murphy, as well as Springbok Marcell Coetzee.
Connacht head coach Andy Friend has handed debuts to two new players. Lansdowne RFC prospect Peter Sullivan has been named on the wing, Alex Wooton, on loan from Munster, will play on the opposite touchline.
Jarrad Butler will captain Connacht at openside flanker while Bundee Aki will line out in the inside centre channel.
The game kicks off at 4.30pm and will be shown on eir Sport.
Ulster
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (captain)
9. John Cooney
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Sam Carter
20. Matthew Rea
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Ian Madigan
23. Michael Lowry
Connacht
15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Jonny Murphy
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Conor Oliver
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Conor Dean
23. Tom Daly
