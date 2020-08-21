Madigan and Mathewson named on the bench for Ulster as two players selected to make Connacht debut

Ian Madigan has been named on the bench for Ulster for their game against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Robyn McMurray for Ulster Rugby via Sportsfile

Jacob Stockdale has been named at fullback as Ulster get their season under way against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Ulster have named new half-back signings Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson on the bench, with Billy Burns and talisman John Cooney selected at ten and nine respectively. In the pack, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland can call on a host of internationals such as Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Jordi Murphy, as well as Springbok Marcell Coetzee.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has handed debuts to two new players. Lansdowne RFC prospect Peter Sullivan has been named on the wing, Alex Wooton, on loan from Munster, will play on the opposite touchline.

Jarrad Butler will captain Connacht at openside flanker while Bundee Aki will line out in the inside centre channel.

The game kicks off at 4.30pm and will be shown on eir Sport.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns (captain)

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Sam Carter

20. Matthew Rea

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Ian Madigan

23. Michael Lowry

Connacht

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Conor Oliver

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Conor Dean

23. Tom Daly

