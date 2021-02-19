Madigan and Lowry inspire Ulster to PRO14 victory at Scotstoun

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Craig Gilroy of Ulster scores his team's second try during the Guinness Pro14 match between Glasgow Warriors and Ulster on February 19, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ulster bounced back to winning ways with a well-deserved victory over Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun to maintain pressure on Conference A leaders, Leinster from a performance the blended committed defence with exciting back play in which Ian Madigan and man-of-the-match Michael Lowry were outstanding.

But Ulster will be disappointed they failed to score a fourth try and in the circumstances of Leinster grabbing a bonus point against Dragons, the gap at the top has now increased.

At the end of an extraordinary first half, Ulster, led 7-3 from a 39th minute try Michael Lowry and the conversion by John Cooney, answering an Adam Hastings penalty three minutes earlier.

Ironically the try came from a fine piece of play by Glasgow’s exciting teenage scrum-half Jamie Dobie, taking a high ball before racing past several Ulster defenders.

Sadly for the youngster his off-load was collected by the Belfast men who turned defence into attack with Stuart McCloskey, James Hume and Cooney combining to give Lowry a clear run in. It was atonement for the Belfast side who had appeared to score when Marcell Coetzee was driven over from a driving maul only for the officials to rule a ‘no score’.

A second penalty from Hastings narrowed the Ulster lead to one point before the visitors were again denied a try when Craig Gilroy was tackled on the line. Minutes later, however, the wing was on hand to finish another counter move triggered by Ian Madigan and made by clever running and handling from replacement prop Tom O’Toole.

With the momentum having shifted emphatically to Ulster, the visitors increased their lead further with a try by Nick Timoney from a driving line-out, converted by Cooney.

But the pursuit of a fourth try was frustrated when replacement scrum half Alby Mathewson was carded for a deliberate knock-on, leaving the visitors on the back foot and eventually conceding a close range try to Glasgow’s replacement prop Aki Seiuli, Ross Thompson’s conversion putting the home side within a converted try of Ulster.

But any hopes Glasgow entertained of stealing the game at the death were crushed as Ulster took control in the final few minutes, albeit unable to score the all-important bonus point.

Glasgow Warriors: H Jones; R Tagive, R Fergusson, S Johnson, R McLean; A Hastings (R Thompson 64), J Dobie (S Kennedy 68); O Kebble (A Seiuli 60), J Matthews (G Stewart 40), E Pieretto (D Rae 60), R Gray, L Nakarawa (TJ Ioane), R Harley, T Gordon, R Wilson (J Scott 62).

Ulster: M Lowry, C Gilroy (M Faddes 71), J Hume, S McCloskey, R Lyttle, I Madigan, J Cooney (A Mathewson 67); E O’Sullivan (A Warwick 50), J Andrew (A McBurney 50), M Moore (T O’Toole 46), A O’Connor, K Treadwell (C Izuchukwu 58), N Timoney, J Murphy (captain), M Coetzee (G Jones 40).

Referee: Ben Blain

