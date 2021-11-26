‘Mack thought they were going to call it off after 15 minutes, he hasn't been in Galway that long'

Mack Hansen of Connacht encourages his team-mates after he scored his side's first try during the United Rugby Championship win over Ospreys at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

HE may have been freezing his balls off, as he said on RTÉ after the game, but Mack Hansen only enhanced his burgeoning reputation with his latest try-scoring performance for Connacht tonight.

The 23-year-old Australian was a low-key recruit by Andy Friend last summer, but he's quickly become the darling of the Sportsground faithful after notching his fifth try in six games against the Ospreys in desperate conditions.

Things were so bad that Hansen thought the referee might call a halt to proceedings before half an hour was up. The rain was horizontal and the posts were waving in the wind, but it takes more than that to stop play in Galway.

Having spent time in Ireland camp this month, Hansen smiled and rolled up his sleeves.

Connacht's attack was superb in the conditions and the former Brumby's fingerprints were on almost all of their good play.

"He’s got an amazing ability to beat first defender every time," Friend said.

"He’s growing in confidence, he's becoming more familiar with the game-style we're playing and the surroundings.

"He just said to me in there, 'I honestly thought they were going to call it off after 15 minutes'. He just hasn’t been in Galway long enough!

"He was good, he had a few mates who were good with him too.

"I just think he's a young man full of confidence at the minute, he's definitely got ability - you can see that - he's just got a really slippery way, the way he moves.

"He seems to just glide past defenders, he's got a good turn of pace.

"Defensively, he does really well too. They didn't really get the ball out wide, but quite often that was because Mack Hansen and Caolin Blade were up in their passing channel.

"I just think he's a really intelligent footballer, he's enjoying his time here at the moment.

"He was with Ireland for four or five days, he just said he enjoyed it. He learnt a lot, it was good to be around that echelon of player."

Read More

For Hansen, playing in those conditions was a new experience but he made the best of it.

“Everybody was absolutely freezing their balls off," he said with a smile.

"We still managed to play some decent footie, which is exactly what we want to do for our fans. It has been awesome.

“Everyone is so friendly and so nice here and when you come from the other side of the world, it helps to have such a close group here to make you feel welcome.

“Being in the Ireland camp was unreal and I hope to get back there.”

For Friend, this 46-18 win was a perfect way to resume United Rugby Championship action.

All seven of Connacht's tries came from the backs, as Hansen was joined on the scoreboard by debutant Shayne Bolton, first starter Oran McNulty, Sammy Arnold, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald and a penalty try earned by Peter Robb.

"It’s a great feeling, to be honest," he said.

"I thought the manner in which we played, you wouldn’t have known for lots of the game that the conditions were doing what they were doing.

" A lot of the key principles that we keep talking about that have been instilled in the fellas, the tight lines, the bodies in motion, the running squad - we saw that and you can see a real air of confidence starting to grow in the team.

"We got to a point where we were a little bit confident and didn't respect the ball like we needed to.

"They're a good side, Ospreys, to be able to come away with a scoreline like that is pleasing.

"That was the theme going into tonight, we said we have to be relentless.

"The message that came down after two minutes and 20 seconds, when we scored the first try was, that was relentless.

"We played into the breeze and that probably suited us, we had to keep the ball in hand. We have some very talented footballers who have working hard on our skills. It looked like it came together tonight.

"For Oran it's his first start and he gets a try, for Shayne his first cap and he gets a try.

"I thought they were good, two good, young footballers - they've got plenty of growth in them, they didn't look out of place tonight."

The only dark spot on the horizon is the news from South Africa that threatens the URC.

Four of the games scheduled for this round were cancelled this weekend and Cardiff, Scarlets, Zebre and Munster are scrambling for a ticket out of the Rainbow Nation due to the new variant of Covid-19.

It's a reminder for everyone involved of how precarious the whole show is right now.

"It is fickle, unfortunately," Friend said.

"All we can control is the games that we’ve got. We didn’t even talk about it as a collective team but certainly behind the scenes we’re having some conversations today and the key message is just take every game that presents itself for you and try and get a win."