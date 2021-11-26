Mack Hansen leads charge as Connacht defy the elements to down Ospreys

Mack Hansen of Connacht scores his side's first try, as he's tackled by Ethan Roots of Ospreys, at The Sportsground. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

One of those nights at The Sportsground. The wind, hail and rain squalled in off the Atlantic Ocean and drowned the beleaguered players and the supporters left without a roof. It should have been miserable, but that’s not the way of things under Andy Friend.

The Australian has challenged his team to be fast and relentless and they stayed true to his vision with a display of brilliant attacking that made it somehow look like they were playing on a benign day in mid-August.

Seven tries in this weather, all produced by backs, is an outrageous return.

Twenty-year-old South African centre Shayne Bolton looked at home on debut, a 21-year-old Oran McNulty glided around the place on his first start. Jack Carty looked like the lord of the manor after signing a new deal and Mack Hansen was Mack Hansen.

The Irish-qualified former Brumby spent time in Andy Farrell’s camp this month and on this evidence he won’t have to wait long for a cap. His lines of running, superb handling and nose for the line have marked him out as an early fan favourite in Galway.

The Ospreys went into the mid-season break having smothered Munster in October, but they couldn’t shackle Hansen and his effervescent teammates who ran riot in the sleet and rain.

Connacht attacked with intent from the get-go. Perhaps Ospreys set up expecting a wide-wide game, but the men in green took the direct route after Hansen caught a Kieran Marmion box-kick and they made 40 metres through pick and goes. Bolton made big gains up the middle and Alex Wootton came up short on the right touchline.

After a few strong carries, Carty delivered a perfectly weighted long pass to Hansen and he stepped inside the covering defenders to score his fifth try in six games.

Carty’s conversion drifted wide, he and Stephen Myler exchanged penalties before Bolton celebrated a try after more incisive attack.

On his first start, full-back McNulty made an initial break and found Dave Heffernan on his shoulder, the hooker fed Hansen, and he spotted the 20-year-old South African centre on his inside and put him over.

Again, Carty’s conversion drifted wide and within minutes the Ospreys hit back, Sammy Arnold spilled the ball and Wales international Owen Watkin fly-hacked the ball on and controlled it for winger Luke Morgan who pounced to score.

As the Television Match Official weighed up if Morgan was in front, the conditions worsened and by the time Myler missed his conversion he was standing in a sideways rain-storm.

It didn’t bother McNulty, as he brushed Watkin aside to race in for a try after good initial play from Paul Boyle and slick hands from the backs.

After looking initially on target, Carty’s conversion ended up in touch thanks to the howling gale.

Connacht survived a spell of pressure in their own ’22 when they were lucky to keep 15 on the pitch after Sam Cross was taken in the air and Conor Oliver had hands on the deck for a turnover, but Myler did narrow the gap to 18-11 when Niall Murray was punished at the ruck after an under-pressure scrum.

They missed a chance to secure the try-bonus before half-time and, as they retreated to the warmth of the dressing-room, the hosts could be frustrated that they weren’t further ahead.

More great work from Oliver at the breakdown earned them an early shot at the fourth try, but Bealham was held up over the line.

It didn’t bother Connacht. Paul Boyle who took the goalline drop-out and returned it with interest, Bealham found Carty and he worked the ball to Arnold and he went through Joe Hawkins to score the fourth try.

Carty converted, but Hawkins returned the favour as he brushed Arnold off to score at the other end and, when Meyler converted, it was back to a seven-point game.

The captain turned down a kickable penalty and almost got his reward as Hansen brilliantly released Jack Aungier who was held up over the line.

They didn’t have to wait long and, again, Hansen was the architect as his arcing run released Peter Robb who should have found Wootton but was forced into touch by Morgan.

TMO Andrew McMenemey drew the ref’s attention to the winger’s high tackle and, after a review, he was sent to the sin-bin and a penalty try was awarded.

That was that for the visitors whose heads switched to a warm shower and the plane home.

Caolin Blade scored Connacht’s sixth, Conor Fitzgerald a seventh and the 5,025-strong crowd began to dream about what their team might do against Leinster at the RDS next Friday.

Connacht – O McNulty; A Wootton, S Bolton (P Robb 57), S Arnold (C Fitzgerald 65), M Hansen; J Carty (capt), K Marmion (C Blade 59); M Burke, D Heffernan (S Delahunt 53), F Bealham (J Aungier 53); N Murray (O Dowling 36), U Dillane; J Butler, C Oliver, P Boyle (E Masterson 64).

Ospreys – D Evans; M Nagy (C Evans 61), O Watkin, J Hawkins, L Morgan; Stephen Myler, R Webb (capt) (R Morgan Williams 63); N Smith (G Thomas 33), E Taione (S Parry 49), T Botha (R Henry 59); B Davies, R Davies (J Regan 59); S Cross (W Griffiths 49), J Morgan, E Roots (M Morris 63).

Ref – B Slain (Scotland).