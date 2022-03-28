Luckless Dave Kearney facing another long period out of action after Leinster winger’s ankle surgery

Dave Kearney of Leinster faces more time on the sidelines. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Dave Kearney is facing a long spell on the sidelines after the luckless Leinster winger underwent surgery on his hamstring last week.

Kearney had already missed most of the season, firstly due to an ankle issue, before a back injury cost him even more time out.

The 32-year-old has been ruled out of action for a "number of months", according to Leinster's latest injury update.

Ross Byrne was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half of Leinster's win over Connacht last weekend, and while the out-half passed the protocols, he was removed with a dental injury.

He will be further assessed as the week goes on before a final decision is made on his availability ahead of Saturday's URC clash against Munster at Thomond Park.

In more positive news, Ciarán Frawley came through the game against Connacht with no issues after his return from a facial injury, while fellow centre Conor O’Brien has returned to full training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

There are no further updates on Andrew Porter (ankle), Jordan Larmour (hip), Will Connors (knee), James Ryan (concussion), Ryan Baird (back), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder) and Michael Milne (calf).