Ulster have been boosted by the return from injury of back Louis Ludik for the trip to the Scarlets tomorrow night (kick-off 7.35pm).

Louis Ludik makes his Ulster return after six months on the sidelines

Ludik has been sidelined since May after suffering a hamstring injury. He is named at outside centre. James Hume, one of four Abbey Insurance Ulster Academy players in the starting XV, will partner Ludik in midfield.

The youthful duo of winger Robert Baloucoune and fullback Michael Lowry join Australian international Henry Speight in the back three, with David Shanahan and Billy Burns retained at half-back.

Kieran Treadwell is selected alongside captain Alan O’Connor in the second row, with the front row of Eric O’Sullivan, Adam McBurney and Marty Moore completing the front five. Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney combine in a powerful back row.

Recent signing Ian Nagle is set to make his debut from the bench, while Darren Cave could also make his return from injury if called upon. Jonny Stewart and Angus Kernohan are the other backline options along with Cave, while John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Tom O’Toole and Greg Jones make up the forward cover with Nagle.

Ulster: (15-9): M Lowry; R Baloucoune, L Ludik, J Hume, H Speight; B Burns, D Shanahan; (1-8): E O’Sullivan, A McBurney, M Moore, A O’Connor (captain), K Treadwell, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney;

Replacements (16-23): J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, I Nagle, G Jones, J Stewart, D Cave, A Kernohan.

