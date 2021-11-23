‘Loftus has been my home as a small boy . . . I’m from Munster now’ – Johann van Graan back in his home town

It is one of the cathedrals of world rugby, an iconic stadium known for epic Test matches and one of the fortresses of the club game. For Johann van Graan, Loftus Versfeld is a second home.

On Saturday, the local boy returns with a team from a far-flung place and, while he's reluctant to get all maudlin about the idea of leading Munster out against the Bulls, the South African coach's connection to the Pretoria stadium is undeniable.

He went to school across the road in Affies, or Afrikaanse Hoer Seunskool, which is located across the road and his father Barend was the chief executive of the Bulls. He was a ball-boy as a kid, the Bulls gave him his first job in coaching and he coached there when an assistant with the Springboks.

Coming home will be a special experience.

"It got very real when we drove into Pretoria and drove past the old school and past the university and Loftus Versfeld and into our hotel," he said from the team's base.

"Really looking forward to it, massive challenge ahead, but great to be in Pretoria.

"Loftus has been my home as a small boy, starting out as a ballboy there.

"Some phenomenal moments and Test matches that I had the privilege to be a ballboy at.

"In 1994, standing next to Andre Joubert and meeting Nelson Mandela, the Rugby World Cup in '95 when Emile Ntamack scored against the Scots, when Philippe Sella passed me and looking in his eyes.

"Having Jonah Lomu run at Loftus when the All Blacks had their white jerseys, the 1998 Currie Cup win for the Blue Bulls, and starting to work at the Bulls officially on the 1st of November 2003.

"The Currie Cup win 2004, Currie Cup loss in 2005, the semi-finals against the Crusaders specifically in 2007, 2009 and 2010. The highlight has to be the Chiefs final in 2009, when we beat them 61-17 at Loftus.

"The Springbok Test matches that I had the privilege to be involved in there, the first one was Australia in 2012 which was Johan Goosen's debut that day, the Samoans in 2013, the last one was also against Australia in 2016, so phenomenal moments at Loftus, also the school right across the road, and full circle coming back with Munster, a club I've learned to love and call my home.

"I'm from Munster now and great emotions to be part of it, from a team perspective it's not about me.

"It's about Munster, the start of a new block, but personally great to come back to your home town and have some of the memories that I had the privilege of feeling.

"That's the beauty of rugby, it's the memories that you have out of it."

Under Jake White, the Bulls have never lost at Loftus and the former Springbok coach has put a sign up in the tunnel to remind visiting teams that they are about to experience rugby of a different kind at 1.350m altitude.

"We took notice of that in the tunnel and altitude is one of the things you can't talk past," Van Graan.

"Some of our coaches like Stephen Larkham has played here and coached here. Graham Rowntree has played here, if we reflect back he played against the Blue Bulls way back, he coached against the Springboks in 2009 with the Lions.

"I was involved in the Test match in 2016 when Ireland led 19-3 at half time at Ellis Park, and then led 26-10 again and South Africa came back.

"In terms of altitude, you've got to plan well for it. You can't wish it away, it's a fact we're 1,350 metres above sea level.

"The heat, I believe it was -1 degrees in Limerick this morning when people woke up and it's 27 degrees and sunny in Pretoria.

"You can't move past that, and I believe it's the beauty of the United Rugby Championship; the fact that the Bulls and the South African teams had to go to Europe and adapt and now we've got to come here, that's what makes this competition beautiful.

"We're under no illusions as to the task that awaits us. As Munster, these are the things we're looking forward to. The Bulls have been phenomenal the last three years at home, it's a massive challenge that awaits us.

"I'm with Munster now and we treat every game the same. We've planned well for this one, it will be a big challenge, we enjoy every victory.

"It will be the first one - if we could pull off a win - that have won against the Bulls in the last three years.

"Since Jake took over they are still unbeaten here at 'Fortress Loftus' as they call it. We are under no doubt about the massive challenge that lies ahead."

Van Graan has a 33-man squad in South Africa and will fly some of his internationals out on Saturday ahead of the second game of the tour against the Lions at Ellis Park.

