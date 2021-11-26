Leo Cullen: There are bigger concerns than rugby matches

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says there are more important things than rugby, as Munster, Cardiff, Scarlets and Zebre scramble to get out of South Africa amid growing concerns surrounding a new strain of Covid.

Munster are hoping to leave South Africa today after the United Rugby Championship (URC) confirmed that the next two rounds of games in the country have been postponed.

Although Leinster have not been directly impacted by the chaos as they continue preparations for tomorrow's derby against Ulster at the RDS, Cullen acknowledged that it was a difficult situation for his province's rivals.

“It's not great news, our thoughts are with the people trying to get themselves out of there, hopefully that'll all play out over the next couple of days,” Cullen said.

“Presumably there'll be some sort of plan put in place to reschedule the games, at least there are plenty of free weekends during the Six Nations from a logistics point of view, so we'll see how it plays out.”

Asked if the URC made clubs aware of contingency plans in case of travel restrictions, Cullen responded: “There was just talk about this round of games being in Italy, that was the only thing I had heard at the time.

“It's as the situation unfolds, it was looking very exciting that the games were going ahead this weekend, but pretty unfortunate and hopefully it plays out okay.

“There are bigger concerns than rugby matches I'm sure.

“We'll see how it plays out but from our point of view we're playing two interprovincial derbies in the next two weekends and then we're into Europe so nothing changes drastically from our point of view.”

Cullen has called upon Furlong for tomorrow night's clash with Ulster despite the tighthead starting all three games with Ireland this month.

The Leinster boss explained that Furlong will be managed later in the upcoming block of games, particularly around Christmas time.

Cullen hailed Furlong's form, after the tighthead penned a new three-year contract extension this week.

“Tadhg has been exceptional really,” Cullen added.

“He had a very frustrating early part of last season where he missed a good chunk of time for Leinster and Ireland. Since he's come back he's been great, and from a personal point of view he went very well on the Lions series.

“He's kicked off in good form this season, played a couple of games for us before the November Series, and like a lot of guys has gone well which is really pleasing to see.”