Leo Cullen names his Leinster side to face Glasgow Warriors away

The Leinster team to face Glasgow Warriors in round five of the United Rugby Championship in Scotstoun Stadium on Friday has been named by head coach Leo Cullen (KO 7.35pm - live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV). This is the last game of the five-game block in the URC before a break for the Autumn Internationals. Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne and James Lowe are the back three selected by Cullen with recent-Ireland call-up Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose the centre partnership. Captain Luke McGrath has Ross Byrne outside him in the number ten jersey. In the pack, Cian Healy starts at loosehead this week, with Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong completing the front row. Ross Molony and Ryan Baird start in the second row, with Caelan Doris, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan the back row selected by Cullen. Leinster: (caps in brackets) Hugo Keenan (33); Adam Byrne (58), Garry Ringrose (89), Ciarán Frawley (39), James Lowe (54); Ross Byrne (107), Luke McGrath (154), capt; Cian Healy, (235), Rónan Kelleher (27), Tadhg Furlong (115); Ross Molony (120), Ryan Baird (31); Caelan Doris (42), Dan Leavy (74), Jack Conan (106). Replacements: Dan Sheehan (16), Ed Byrne (73), Michael Ala’alatoa (4), Devin Toner (267), Rhys Ruddock (192), Jamison Gibson-Park, Jamie Osborne (8), Josh van der Flier (101).