Leo Cullen: 'I believe all the pundits are tipping Munster strongly'

The bookies rate his Leinster side as five-point favourites for tomorrow's Guinness PRO14 final, but Leo Cullen is happy to grab the underdog tag if it's going this week.

He may be going in search of his fifth trophy as coach of his home province and fourth league title in a row, but he's heard murmurs that the media experts are leaning towards Munster ending their decade-long wait at the RDS.

Despite what the experts think, Cullen believes his team will be ready for what's coming having brought 10 players from Ireland's squad that beat England last week back into the starting XV, with another four on the bench.

"I believe all the pundits are tipping Munster strongly now... but for us, yeah we know that's a great challenge for us and we've got lots of guys who are excited about taking on the challenge," he said.

"So yeah, we know Munster have a lot of strengths. In terms of half-backs, they've plenty of experience as well, so as I said, it's going to be a good test for us.

“These (team selections) are always very tricky as we know for lots of different reasons. There are a lot of moving parts through the course of our regular season for a lot of our regular PRO14 games we do a lot of chopping and changing so we end up racking quite a lot of different players that are involved in the games over the course of the season so it’s tough, a lot of guys are unlucky to miss out.

"That’s just the nature of the competition.

"We know at the start of the season that’s the way it is.

"We’ve to be respectful of guys who go away with Ireland, we try to celebrate that fact, and when they come back in, we’ve to be respectful of what some of those guys have achieved.

“It’s about trying to get the balance and hopefully we’ve got that in the 23 we have but there’s definitely a few guys that are very, very unlucky to miss out. A few guys have picked up knocks as well so they miss out through injury. With other guys, there were very tight selection calls."

Mindful of their heavy recent workload with Ireland and the six-day turnaround to the Heineken Champions Cup last 16 visit Cullen has kept Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong in reserve for the final.

Munster, however, have named their strongest possible side for the game despite the fact that they too have a European clash with Toulouse on Saturday week.

“It’s pretty similar to what we would have faced in Thomond back in January," Cullen said of the Munster selection.

"Andrew Conway comes back in, another Blackrock man. Pretty much it’s what we would have expected, so two teams that will be going be hard at it.

"Such a brilliant fixture, isn't it, for lots of different reasons. But yeah, we know those guys will be motivated and hopefully are guys are motivated for their own reasons as well. So it should be a great challenge.

"But it's a team that we know well, we know that they know our guys very, very well and I think one of the players said this week it's strange when we've spent the last eight weeks together as best friends and now they'll come bashing out against each other, after battling together for the past two months.

"But even you can see different glimpses of Munster and how they're evolving their game as well, the coaches, so it's just important that we understand all the different threats.

"There's all the traditional threats but there's some more recent ones then as well.

"Joey is another good Blackrock man and it's good to see him come back in as well. So big, big game for him as well."

Cullen says combinations were key to his selection.

"We were just trying to get as much information as we could from the guys after the Test against England on Saturday," he said.

"So we had some conversations on Sunday just to see how guys were, again being respectful of what some of the individuals had done within that group setting away with Ireland.

"We made some calls on the back of that because we want to try and make some calls reasonably early in the week based on how we think guys are travelling physically.

"It's trying to get overall across the group. That front row, for example, were due to be on the bench together, I know Cian (Healy) came into the game pretty early against England, Dev (Toner) and Scott Fardy have played plenty together and Rhys (Ruddock), Josh (van der Flier) and Jack (Conan) have all been doing something slightly different, Luke (McGrath) and Ross (Byrne) played together against Ulster not that long ago.

"Jamison (Gibson-Park) and Johnny (Sexton) played together as well and coming off the bench could be important for us as well, so just all the way across the team it's looking at the combinations, really, and trying to see how quickly we can get that all to come together.

"So it's something that we've faced before, if you remember back at the end of the autumn series when the players came back in for that Montpellier game, we had similar enough conversations and selections off the back of that as well.

"But it's unusual, yeah, because it's a final now, the winners go off and lift the trophy at the end of it and the losers have to lick their wounds and get ready for the following week."

