Leo Cullen allays Tadhg Furlong fears but Joey Carbery a major doubt for South Africa clash

Joey Carbery of Munster receives treatment during the United Rugby Championship defeat to Leinster at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster coach Leo Cullen allayed fears over Tadhg Furlong's November participation after the prop was pulled from the starting XV ahead of today's win over Munster, but the signs are not good for Munster's Joey Carbery who left the field with a shoulder issue.

His coach Graham Rowntree was unable to clarify the extent of the out-half's injury, but with the opening Bank of Ireland Series game against South Africa only two weeks away and Andy Farrell gathering his squad together on Monday, Carbery joins a growing list of players who can be considered major doubts for that game.

Carbery is in line to start that game off the bench as cover for Johnny Sexton who came through unscathed after an 80-minute shift.

If Carbery doesn't make it, then Ciarán Frawley will be next in line to cover the No 10 position and make his debut against the world champions.

Frawley also came off with a shoulder issue, but it's not considered a concern ahead of the November window.

“Tadhg is OK," Cullen said.

"He rolled his ankle on Thursday. When we were here yesterday, I thought he would be OK. He didn’t do the team run, he was pretty confident he wanted to give it until this morning, he was confident he’d be OK.

“He woke this morning and there was still a bit of swelling, so it was the right decision, it wasn't worth the risk. A different type of game, a different type of year he would have played, that’s my take on things. But we gave him as much time as we could.”

Rowntree, meanwhile, was counting the cost of a bruising game that saw Carbery joined by Jean Kleyn, Jack O'Sullivan and Tomas Ahern who is also due to join up with Ireland 'A' ahead of their game against New Zealand 'A' on Friday week.

Cullen was happy with the win, but felt his side should have been more comfortable after passing up a series of first-half try scoring openings.

"You have to give Munster a huge amount of credit. You see them there at the end in terms of battered bodies coming off the field," the Leinster coach said.

"They kept throwing everything at us which is what you want to see in a provincial derby game.

"They have a lot of young guys there in their 23, they have a fair few injuries leading into the game.

"I thought they dug in and scrambled unbelievably well. They scrapped for everything, particularly close to the goal-line. We weren’t quite accurate enough so some of it is in our control.

"That’s the bit we need to get better at when you play these big games. Big stadium, big crowd; there was plenty of the game, plenty of learning from our point of view.

"Then, we get guilty of trying to force things, pushing the pass, where we lacked that bit of control and patience at certain stages. There is a hell of a lot of good work because we get ourselves into good positions, make a tonne of line breaks during the game.

"We are delighted to get a bonus point win in a Leinster-Munster game, it doesn’t happen that often, does it?

"There are parts of the game that we can look back on where we create a lot of opportunities in the first half but we are not particularly clinical in terms of finishing them off.

"Then, we get ourselves in a situation where Munster with 14 men get in twice in the first 47 minutes and then suddenly they are ahead in the game. We showed better composure from then on, both sides of the ball. Up to that point we are probably just a little bit impatient at times.

"We are forcing certain things, we are falling on the wrong side of some calls with the officials.

"It is the composure part that we are lacking. Having said that, to come away with four tries, is a positive outcome for us.

"The points (tally) up to this point is positive. We have used a fair few players. IT’s always tricky at the start of the season. If you go back and look, particularly coming off tours you have a lot of moving parts, coming and going at the start of the season, so to get six wins is pleasing, particularly as three of them are interpro games."

Although he didn't explicitly say it, it was fair to surmise that Cullen was not happy that Jean Kleyn saw yellow for his high shot on Jamie Osborne who left the fray with a head injury.

“Jamie was struggling there, yeah. It’s a fair old impact he too, I’m sure ye’ve all seen it,” he said.

Asked if a yellow card was a sufficient punishment for the impact, Cullen said: “What do you think?

"I’m curious... I’ll find out exactly what the official line is on it.

“We’ll find out. Again, there are lots of decisions in the game, which I’ll always ask the question because I honestly don’t know. There are certain things that happened in the game I’m questioning, so I’ll ask that array of questions like we normally would.

“There was a lot in that game, lots going on, certain things I’m thinking ‘why are we not getting these calls? Why are certain calls going against us?’ We’ll ask the questions.”