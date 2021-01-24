Leinster's winning try sees Larmour move from zero to hero

Leinster's dominance in this fixture continues and for all that Munster have closed the gap on their neighbours they were let down by familiar failings.

The home side led until the 70th minute but were undone by the game's outstanding moment of quality as Jordan Larmour completed his transformation from villain to hero as he overcame his aerial struggles to finish brilliantly.

Leinster's James Ryan wins a lineout from Munster's Peter OMahony. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster's James Ryan wins a lineout from Munster's Peter OMahony. Photo: Sportsfile

There was nothing new about the way this game unfolded from the home side's perspective. They had Leinster where they wanted them and let them off the hook with their own errors. They led 10-0 after 12 minutes and had their rivals rattled, but never scored again as their lineout collapsed and JJ Hanrahan had another of those nights off the tee.

One missed kick on the cusp of half-time led directly to Johnny Sexton making it 10-6, a second-half effort from much more kickable range would have settled his team.

Either would have been enough to draw a game that was of excellent quality when you consider the conditions.

For an hour before kick-off the snow blew into Thomond Park horizontally from the Mayorstone End, but when the teams re-emerged after their warm-up the flurries had stopped and they made light of the difficult conditions to produce a game of huge quality.

Not that it was without error. Both sides had major areas of weakness. For the hosts it was the lineout, while the visitors struggled under the high ball.

After a lively start, Munster were rewarded for their early endeavour as Hanrahan punished Rhys Ruddock by nailing a 47-metre penalty.

They looked to double down on their efforts, pressurising Larmour into an aerial spill before following up with a scrum penalty. Hanrahan went to the corner, Murray made gains in behind the lineout as Peter O'Mahony went off the top and, after the forwards hammered the line, it was the excellent Tadhg Beirne who powered over.

Hanrahan made it 10-0 after 12 minutes and Leinster looked rattled.

Larmour, Robbie Henshaw and Luke McGrath all made big errors, but each time they were let off the hook by Munster's lack of accuracy out of touch with Rhys Marshall throwing crooked, getting picked off by James Ryan and then over-throwing.

When James Cronin went high on Will Connors, Leinster finally got a chance to attack. Again, Munster repelled them as O'Mahony won an excellent turnover but Hanrahan kicked the ball out on the full to negate his good work.

The Munster skipper almost stole the lineout, but Connors recovered and, when Beirne held on the deck, Sexton got his team off the mark.

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw is tackled by Munster's CJ Stander. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw is tackled by Munster's CJ Stander. Photo: Sportsfile

Suddenly, Leinster were in the game, but after a period of sustained pressure on the back of a clever Larmour chip and chase, Beirne won a penalty after Ryan's charge that could very easily have gone the other way as his assistant Marshall looked to be offside. When Caelan Doris coughed up a silly penalty, Hanrahan almost extended the lead but his penalty struck the post. Rhys Marshall caught Robbie Henshaw clumsily, allowing Sexton to keep the game alive by kicking to touch and the Leinster captain reduced the gap five minutes into injury time after Seán Cronin failed to release at the ruck.

Hanrahan missed a gilt-edged chance to restore his side's seven-point lead six minutes after two aerial mix-ups from Larmour handed the opposition the initiative. Conor Murray scented blood and again he went after Larmour as Leinster's Achilles heel. Shane Daly beat him to it and earned a penalty. Hanrahan went to the line, but Ryan picked Marshall's throw off again.

That was the Kiwi's last act, but when Niall Scannell connected with the next lineout, Scott Fardy came up with the play to win a penalty for Leinster to ease the pressure and, when once again a clever Larmour chip put Mike Haley in bother, the winger forced the full-back over his own line.

It was a mirror image of the first-half visit and it ended with the same result as Beirne once again forced a turnover penalty to deny his old team.

By now, both No 10s were gone off, Sexton with a hamstring problem and Leinster then had to deploy Jamison Gibson-Park on the wing.

They repelled one long Munster attack, before McGrath forced the Reds into a scramble with a quick tap but they survived.

The pace was taking its toll and the game just needed a moment of magic to break it open. It was the champions who delivered it as Hugo Keenan collected Ross Byrne's clever kick and skilfully found Larmour on his shoulder.

The winger stepped inside Earls to score and when Byrne nailed the conversion they led 13-10.

Leinster players (from left), Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Josh van der Flier, Andrew Porter and James Ryan celebrate at the final whistle. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster players (from left), Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Josh van der Flier, Andrew Porter and James Ryan celebrate at the final whistle. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster pushed to get back on top, but handling errors from Beirne and Damian de Allende let the visitors off the hook as Leinster made it to their fifth successive victory in this fixture.

Scorers - Munster: T Beirne try; JJ Hanrahan pen, con. Leinster: J Larmour try; J Sexton 2 pens; R Byrne con.

Munster: M Haley; K Earls; C Farrell, D De Allende, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan (B Healy 54), C Murray (C Casey 74); J Cronin (D Kilcoyne 54), R Marshall (N Scannell 50), J Ryan (S Archer 54); J Kleyn, T Beirne; G Coombes (J O'Donoghue 64), CJ Stander, P O'Mahony (capt, F Wycherley 68).

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J O'Brien (J Gibson-Park 59); J Sexton (capt, R Byrne 54), L McGrath; C Healy (E Byrne 51), S Cronin (R Kelleher 51), A Porter; S Fardy (R Molony 12-25, 64), J Ryan; R Ruddock (J Conan 69), C Doris, W Connors (J van der Flier 60).

Referee: A Brace (IRFU).

