Leinster’s winning run faces stern Edinburgh test

Could this be the day the Leinster perfect season crashes and burns?

The danger is obvious. Deprived of a host of internationals, they journey to the Scottish capital to take on an Edinburgh side with their season on the line and with a couple of heavy-hitters in their team who can do real damage.

For many of these Leinster players, this could be the last meaningful action of the campaign until they go to South Africa for a pair of dead rubbers in April.

The performance against Dragons two weeks ago was poor and they’ll have been worked hard in training, but there’s only so far any team can go into their depth-chart before fault-lines appear.

Eleventh in the URC, Edinburgh are just four points off eighth-placed Connacht with four games to play.

They’re in Galway in three weeks’ time and need to keep the pressure on.

They were rocked this week by news that head coach Mike Blair would be vacating the position at the end of the season, although he may remain as an assistant in the future.

For now, his focus is on improving matters after a poor display against Scarlets.

“We know our overall performance against Scarlets wasn’t good enough and we’re expecting a reaction across the board,” he said.

“Leinster are unbeaten in the league for a reason and they’re a side with a lot of power and accuracy. We’ll need to be switched on from the get-go.

“This game is huge for the club. It’s a cup final in terms of our chances of making the top eight. We need our home support and every stand jumping come kick-off.”

Their all-international back-row is a real threat to Leinster, while Argentina full-back Emiliano Boffelli’s return adds a layer of threat.

Opposite him is the returning Ciarán Frawley who could make a big difference to Leinster on what should be a tight occasion.

​Verdict: Edinburgh

EDINBURGH – E Boffelli; D Hoyland, M Bennett, J Lang, W Goosen; C Savala, B Vellacott; B Venter, S McInally, LR Atalifo; M Sykes, S Skinner; L Crosbie (capt), H Watson, V Mata. Reps: D Cherry, J Jack, E Millar-Mills, J Hodgson, N Haining, C Shiel, J van der Walt, C Dean.

LEINSTER – C Frawley; J Larmour, L Turner, J Osborne, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Jenkins; R Ruddock (capt), S Penny, M Deegan. Reps: L Barron, J Boyle, T Clarkson, B Deeny, W Connors, N McCarthy, C Tector, R Russell.

REF – C Evans (Wales)

Edinburgh v Leinster,

Live, TG4/Premier Sports, 5.05