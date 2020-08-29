Leinster's semi-final showdown with Munster set for Friday night lights

For the third season in a row, Leinster will take on Munster in the PRO14 semi-final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

LEINSTER’S PRO14 semi-final showdown with Munster will take place at the Aviva Stadium next Friday evening at 7.35, due to the fact that the Ireland soccer team will host Finland in a Nations League encounter on Sunday week.

It had been expected that Leinster’s clash against Munster would be given the top billing on Saturday, but with Covid restrictions in place, extra time will be allowed to help the stadium staff make the turnaround.

It means that both teams will have one less day of preparation than they had initially expected. Meanwhile this weekend’s games have been given the green light after the IRFU confirmed Ulster’s Covid-19 tests produced no positive results from their senior squad. Earlier in the week Ulster confirmed ‘multiple’ positives amongst their Acadmey players.

Munster are seeking a win against Connacht tomorrow, which would guarantee them their place in the last four, and should they manage to advance, Johann van Graan’s men will face a five-day turnaround for the rematch with Leinster.

Read More

With Leinster’s semi-final spot having long been secured, Leo Cullen can make 15 changes to his starting team to face Ulster today, which could be crucial going into their knockout clash next Friday.

“Whatever happens this weekend, there are going to be some very tough conversations next week, I can already picture what it’s like in my mind,” Cullen said.

Online Editors