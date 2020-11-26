Leinster's PRO14 clash with Scarlets postponed over Covid-19 outbreak in Welsh region

'Of the six uncapped players included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, three of them came through the Sevens system.' (stock photo)

Leinster's Guinness PRO14 meeting with Scarlets on Sunday has been postponed after an outbreak of coronavirus at the Welsh region.

According to a statement, 'a small number' of players have tested positive and another group of close contacts are self-isolating.

Ulster are awaiting results of tests carried out today after they beat Scarlets in Belfast on Sunday.

Prop Eric O'Sullivan played in that match and is now part of Andy Farrell's Ireland squad who are preparing to take on Georgia this Sunday.

O'Sullivan did not make the cut for the Aviva Stadium clash, but has been training with the team in their 'bubble at Carton House in Kildare.

Tournament organisers hope to reschedule the Scarlets v Leinster match during the Six Nations.

Online Editors