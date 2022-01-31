Leinster’s Josh Murphy to join Connacht

Leinster's Josh Murphy is moving to Connacht at the end of the season.

Versatile Leinster forward Josh Murphy will join Connacht next season.

Murphy, who can play in the back-row or second-row, has signed a two-year contract with Connacht, as he is set to bring his time with his home province to an end.

The Dubliner recently qualified as a doctor, but he intends to focus on rugby for the next few years, and as such, he is hoping to reignite his career at the Sportsground.

Murphy started Leinster's previous two big European wins over Montpellier and Bath, but he will seek a fresh challenge with Connacht.

The Westerners have been in the market for a forward to help fill the void that will be left by Ultan Dillane next season, as he eyes a move to La Rochelle.

Murphy (26) is a former Ireland U-20 international and he follows the likes of Oisín Dowling and Jack Aungier in making the move from Leinster to Connacht in the recent past.

“At this stage of my career I feel it is time to try and contribute to a new environment and hopefully try and put my hand up to get out on the pitch every week," Murphy said.

“Playing matches regularly is what I love about this sport.

“Andy Friend, and his coaching team, are building something special in the West and you can see that in the brand of rugby they play.

“When the time comes, I’ll look forward to a new chapter and it is one that I am really excited about.”

Andy Friend hailed Murphy's signing: “Josh has all the attributes to be an important Connacht player for the next two seasons. Physically he’s very strong on and off the ball and coupled with an excellent skill set he is a player that very much suits our playing style.

“We’re delighted he’s chosen to come to Connacht and help add to the excellent squad we are already building here.”

Further announcements on Connacht’s retention and recruitment for next season will follow in due course.