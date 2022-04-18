Leinster’s Champions Cup front-liners to get a rest as James Ryan doesn’t travel to South Africa for URC ties

Leo Cullen has confirmed a fortnight’s rest for all his Champions Cup front-liners for their trek to South Africa after confirming their squad line-up on Monday.

However, James Ryan, whose return from a series of concussion incidents had been quietly mooted, will not be travelling, with doubts swirling around whether he will play again this season for club or country.

The squad, captained by Rhys Ruddock, has a vice-like grip on top position and a potential home run to a June final in the URC.

This Saturday, in Durban, Leinster will play the Cell-C Sharks at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park, and a week later, in Cape Town, Leinster face the DHL Stormers at the Green Point Stadium.

Both games will be live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

With only three rounds of the regular season to go before the quarter-final line-up is confirmed, Leinster are in first place, while both South African sides are chasing a spot in the top-four of the United Rugby Championship table.

Leinster Rugby played the Vodacom Bulls earlier in the season at Aviva Stadium and welcomed the Emirates Lions to the RDS Arena in February, but this will be the first time that Leinster will have played the Cell-C Sharks or the DHL Stormers.

Both South African teams have a similar record so far this season.

The Cell-C Sharks are currently in sixth with nine wins from 15 games in the URC, and they are a point behind the DHL Stormers in fifth, also with nine wins from 15 games played.

Connacht have selected a 28-man squad to travel to South Africa for their upcoming URC games against the Emirates Lions and the Cell C Sharks.

The squad departed on Sunda) for Johannesburg, where they will be based for the first week ahead of Saturday’s game with the Lions.

On Sunday, April 24, the travelling party then head for Durban in preparation for their game against the Sharks on Saturday, April 30, before arriving back in Galway the following Monday.

Leinster Rugby Squad: 1. Ed Byrne, 2. Peter Dooley, 3. Michael Milne, 4. Andrew Porter, 5. Rónan Kelleher, 6. John McKee, 7. James Tracy 8. Vakh Abdaladze, 9. Michael Ala’alatoa, 10. Thomas Clarkson, 11. Brian Deeny, 12. Jack Dunne, 13. Josh Murphy, 14. Martin Moloney, 15. Rhys Ruddock (capt), 16. Seán O’Brien, 17. Scott Penny, 18. Max Deegan, 19. Alex Soroka, 20. Cormac Foley, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. David Hawkshaw, 24. Tommy O’Brien, 25. Rob Russell, 26. Ciarán Frawley, 27. Rory O’Loughlin, 28. Jamie Osborne, 29. Adam Byrne, 30. Chris Cosgrave, 31. Max O’Reilly

Connacht squad – Forwards: Jack Aungier, Finlay Bealham, Paul Boyle, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Oisín Dowling, Jordan Duggan, Leva Fifita, Dave Heffernan, Greg McGrath, Jonny Murphy, Niall Murray, Conor Oliver, Cian Prendergast, Gavin Thornbury, Dylan Tierney-Martin. Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Shayne Bolton, Jack Carty, Tom Daly, Tom Farrell, Conor Fitzgerald, Mack Hansen, Kieran Marmion, Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Alex Wootton

