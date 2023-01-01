Leinster’s blistering win over Connacht tempered by facial injury to Johnny Sexton

Jonathan Sexton and Jimmy O'Brien of Leinster after their side's victory in the United Rugby Championship between Leinster and Connacht at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

It is the major concern that is hanging over Irish rugby in 2023 and we were just 63 and a half minutes into the New Year when Johnny Sexton lay prone on the RDS turf, a deep impression on his cheek.

He went too high on Jarrad Butler and came off worse, looking deeply frustrated as he made his way to the touchline. With just 33 days to go until the Six Nations, Andy Farrell will be anxiously awaiting an update.

Sexton’s injury was one of the few bum notes on another dominant performance by a team on a mission this season.

This was the final interpro derby of the regular United Rugby Championship season and Leinster used it to confirm their utter dominance of Irish rugby.

Although it wasn’t their slickest performance of their unblemished campaign, the bonus-point win means they have collected 27 out of a possible 30 from their meetings with the other Irish provinces; winning the games by an average margin of 12 points.

Connacht were down a few internationals but battled gamely, with the Murray brothers, Niall and Darragh, helping to disrupt the flow of home possession out of touch with an impressive performance on their first outing together in the engine room.

Ultimately, however, Leinster’s class shone through.

Sexton looked a little rusty, but he shone when he needed to as his side did enough to open 2023 with a healthy win.

Of all the Ireland contenders on show it was Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird who held their hands up the most, with the winger dazzling the RDS with his magic feet and the blindside blitzing anything that moved in a reminder of his impressive physical prowess.

In front of their first sell-out crowd of the season, they got the perfect start and had Connacht under their own posts within 130 seconds of kicking off after Tom Farrell got his timing wrong and tackled Jimmy O’Brien in the air.

Sexton found touch, the maul went nowhere so they moved it to Charlie Ngatai who fed his captain and he put Liam Turner through a gap to score.

Sexton’s radar was off with the conversion and he wasn’t alone as the Murray brothers, Niall and Darragh, went to work on Rónan Kelleher’s throw and picked off three in a row before his next effort sailed over everyone.

That gave the visitors an in, but their attack has not hit last season’s heights in this campaign and, when they got into Leinster’s territory, John Porch couldn’t deliver the killer pass when required.

Next time, they got it right as Leinster were pinged for going off their feet at a ruck and Jack Carty kicked to touch.

From the lineout, the out-half found David Hawkshaw on his shoulder and the youngster slipped past Sexton, Rob Russell and Josh van der Flier’s tackle attempts to score.

Carty converted and Leinster went straight back up the other end in search of another score, only for Ryan Baird to knock-on close to the line when he might have scored if he’d held it.

The pressure kept coming and when they were presented with a penalty in front of the posts Sexton went to the corner.

Connacht dealt with the maul, but the close-in carries eventually told as lock Brian Deeny saw Cian Prendergast get sucked into the ruck and exploited the gap by going against the grain to score.

This time Sexton made no mistake and after a period of fairly aimless kick-tennis Larmour lit up a cold Ballsbridge night with his magic feet as he stepped Shamus Hurley-Langton and Tiernan O’Halloran twice, fed O’Brien and when the full-back’s chip-ahead bounced cruelly for Carty, Larmour was on hand to dot down.

Again, Sexton nailed the conversion and this time Connacht hit back with Leinster’s wayward lineout and sloppy discipline handing them another in as the hosts were left frustrated with Hawkshaw’s blocking line that took out Jamison Gibson-Park to allow Tom Farrell in for his side’s second.

Carty missed the conversion and that left it 19-12 at half-time when the scrum-half made a strange decision to kick the ball off the pitch when Baird was standing in acres of space on the left wing.

It wasn’t to matter. Baird won a key poach penalty to allow Sexton move the hosts into position and once again Larmour showed his class in attack before finishing in the corner.

Connacht lost Hawkshaw to a knee injury suffered in trying to prevent the winger from scoring and when they lost Carty to a yellow card after Baird won another breakdown penalty and Gibson-Park went quickly.

Despite the extra man, the hosts had to do some defending but Alex Soroka made a huge hit on Jarrad Butler and Kelleher followed it up with a poach-penalty as Leinster’s breakdown dominance grew.

Sexton’s injury was a real atmosphere killer, but Leinster kept playing on with Harry Byrne pulling the strings.

Baird showed his pace to run in a stunning try, Rob Russell added a sixth, while Van der Flier ran in a seventh in the corner.

LEINSTER – J O’Brien; J Larmour, L Turner (J Osborne 63), C Ngatai (S Penny 73), R Russell; J Sexton (capt) (H Byrne 64), J Gibson-Park (C Foley 68); M Milne (A Porter 50), R Kelleher (J McKee 62), M Ala’alatoa (V Abdaladze 63); B Deeny (A Soroka 50), J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris.

CONNACHT – T O’Halloran (B Ralston 52); D Kilgallen, T Farrell, D Hawkshaw (T Daly 45), J Porch; J Carty (capt), C Blade (K Marmion 68); P Dooley (D Buckley 52), D Heffernan S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy (S Illo 52); D Murray, N Murray; C Prendergast (O Dowling 58), S Hurley-Langton (C Oliver 52), J Butler.

Ref – E Cross (IRFU).