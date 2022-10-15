Leinster withstand Connacht storm to remain unbeaten

Leinster’s Cormac Foley scores the game’s only try at the Sportsground. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was scrappy, it was tense, and, at times, it was feisty, but in the end Connacht were left kicking themselves that they somehow came away empty-handed.

Leinster made hard work of maintaining their 100 per cent start to the season, but having escaped Galway with a precious win, this mixed bag of a performance will not live long in the memory.

However, just as Connacht didn’t care when they beat Munster in similarly turgid fashion last weekend, Leinster will quickly move on and refocus their attention on the southern province next Saturday.

Cormac Foley’s third-minute try proved decisive, as the 6,997 crowd inside the Sportsground were not exactly treated to a high-scoring try-fest. Instead, the locals left bitterly disappointed that their side was kept scoreless at home.

That said, for all the countless unforced errors from both teams, you couldn’t take your eyes off this enthralling interpro derby.

Connacht’s new 4G pitch looks the part, but unfortunately it didn’t come with a roof to offer protection from the elements out west.

Ahead of next week’s Ireland squad announcement for the Autumn Series, Andy Farrell will have been watching on nervously as James Ryan hobbled off with an apparent knee injury. Tadhg Furlong, making his first appearance of the season, was also replaced at half-time.

Playing against his former team-mates, Josh Murphy took the fight to Leinster at every available opportunity – his individual battle with Ryan catching the eye in particular.

Leinster made the most of the decent early conditions before the rain came pouring down and, right on cue, the wind picked up.

Sloppy discipline has been a real issue for Connacht, and when John Porch coughed up a cheap penalty inside the opening couple of minutes, you sensed Leinster would punish the indiscretion.

Ross Byrne fired the kick into the corner, and as Ryan gathered the lineout, the maul powered towards the line until Josh van der Flier cleverly broke away, powered his way through Colm Reilly’s attempted tackle, and popped the ball off to Foley, who had an easy run-in.

Byrne’s excellent touchline conversion put Leinster into a 7-0 lead but we had to wait until the 77th minute for the next score.

Connacht withstood further pressure, but, to their credit, their defence showed up well, as they dealt with everything Leinster threw at them.

Leinster were giving as good as they got in defence, as Garry Ringrose’s crunching tackle on Jack Carty set the tone.

With Niall Murray causing havoc at the lineout by stealing two of Leinster’s balls, Connacht grew in confidence.

Dan Sheehan thought he had added to his impressive try tally, only for referee Frank Murphy to rule that the Ireland hooker had been held up over the line.

Errors began to creep into the visitors’ game, and when Ed Byrne was pinged for holding on, it allowed Connacht to set up a good attacking lineout deep inside the Leinster 22.

Suddenly, it was Cullen’s men who were forced to defend on their own line, and just as it looked like Mack Hansen would score in the corner, Reilly’s wild pass flew harmlessly into touch.

A Paul Boyle knock-on at another attacking lineout left Leinster off the hook again before Ryan came up with an important steal.

Byrne had the chance to extend his side’s lead after Finlay Bealham was penalised at scrum time, but with the wind swirling, the out-half’s kick sailed wide.

There was still time left in the opening half for Connacht to launch another assault at the Leinster line and while they twice went close, Leinster clung on by forcing a maul into touch.

The scrappy nature of the contest continued after the restart, with both sides struggling to get to grips with the conditions.

Murray blatantly took Byrne out off the ball and although the Leinster man dusted himself off, he was unable to knock over the resulting penalty, which like his previous effort, skewed off target.

Sheehan made a trademark break up the left but more resolute defence kept the rampaging hooker at bay.

Shortly after, Van der Flier was quickest to react to a loose ball, which the home fans felt was knocked out of Caolin Blade’s hands illegally by Caelan Doris, and as the Leinster openside sprinted clear, Porch turned on the after-burners to haul him down.

However, Murray then gave away a cynical penalty and was duly shown a yellow card. This time Ciarán Frawley, who had come on at full-back, bisected the points to snatch the losing bonus point from Connacht’s grasp. For a game that the Westerners might well have won had they been more accurate, to leave with nothing was a crushing blow.

Leinster, meanwhile, made the trip back to Dublin with their unbeaten record just about still intact.

CONNACHT – C Fitzgerald (T Daly 65); J Porch, B Ralston, D Hawkshaw, M Hansen; J Carty (capt), C Reilly (C Blade 50); P Dooley (D Buckley 47), D Heffernan (G Stewart 60), F Bealham (J Aungier 60); N Murray, G Thornbury (O Dowling 55); J Murphy (C Oliver 21-34), S Hurley-Langton (Oliver 55), P Boyle (C Booth 66).

LEINSTER – J O’Brien; L Turner, G Ringrose (capt), C Ngatai (R Henshaw 47), R Russell (C Frawley 72); R Byrne, C Foley 54 (N McCarthy 54); E Byrne (A Porter, 47), D Sheehan (J McKee 79), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa h-t); R Molony, J Ryan (J McCarthy 62); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan (M Moloney 34).

REF – F Murphy (IRFU)