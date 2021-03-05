Leinster without Harry Byrne for pivotal Pro14 clash against Ulster

Leinster will be without Harry Byrne, left, for their clash against Ulster tomorrow

Leinster will be without talented out-half Harry Byrne for their pivotal Guinness PRO14 visit to Belfast tomorrow night.

The 21-year-old suffered a head injury against Glasgow Warriors last Sunday and has not recovered in time to make the trip north, meaning his brother Ross slots in at No 10 having been released for game-time by Ireland.

Byrne is one of six Ireland squad members on the field at the Kingspan Stadium, with Ed Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier in blue and Tom O'Toole and Stuart McCloskey in white, but it is perhaps Jacob Stockdale who Andy Farrell will be watching most closely as he lines out on the left wing for Ulster.

The Ireland winger made his comeback from a knee injury with 40 minutes last Friday and a strong performance here may see him called into the squad for the remaining Six Nations games.

There is a lot at stake at the Kingspan Stadium, with Ulster six points behind Leinster on the Conference A table with two matches remaining after tomorrow's game.

Marcell Coetzee is fit enough to start at No 8, while Robert Balacoune - another player Farrell rates highly - is on the right-wing after making his own return last weekend.

Leo Cullen has gone with the experience of Devin Toner and Scott Fardy in the second-row, with Ruddock and van der Flier either side of try-machine Scott Penny in the back-row.

Ulster v Leinster, tomorrow, 7.35

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy (Capt.), Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, Cormac Izuchukwu, Sean Reidy, Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle.

Leinster: Max O'Reilly, Cian Kelleher, Jimmy O'Brien, Rory O'Loughlin, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (CAPT), Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Scott Penny.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Thomas Clarkson, Ross Molony, Josh Murphy, Rowan Osborne, Jamie Osborne, Jack Dunne.

Referee: Frank Murphy

