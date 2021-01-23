| 0.5°C Dublin

Leinster vs Munster: Tadhg Beirne try puts home side on top at Thomond Park

Leinster have won seven of their last eight games against Munster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Patrick Earley

Munster host Leinster at Thomond Park in the PRO14 tonight in what promises to be a cracking encounter. Kick-off is at 19.35 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

Online Editors

