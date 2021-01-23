Leinster vs Munster: Tadhg Beirne try puts home side on top at Thomond Park

PRO14 Premium

Rúaidhrí O'Connor Opinion Crossing the divide - What is it like to swap the blue jersey for a red one or to make the big switch from Limerick to Dublin?

For Tony Ward, it was the sound of silence that encapsulated the difference. During his glittering Munster career, the Ireland out-half found the hush that descended on the old Thomond Park a comfort as he lined up a kick, but when he returned as a Leinster player in his final season he found the lack of noise carried a more menacing feeling.