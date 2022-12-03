| 6.4°C Dublin

live Leinster v Ulster: Northern province look to lay down marker at RDS

A general view inside the stadium before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, left, and Ulster head coach Dan McFarland Expand

Close

A general view inside the stadium before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A general view inside the stadium before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, left, and Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, left, and Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

/

A general view inside the stadium before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Adam McKendry

Kick-off at the RDS is 7.35pm

Rugby Newsletter

Sign up to 'The Collision' for a free weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy