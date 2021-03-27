Leinster v Munster, Pro14 final – How the teams match up ahead of RDS showdown

LEINSTER

15 - Hugo Keenan

Age 24, PRO14 Appearances 4

Firmly established as Leinster and Ireland’s first-choice full-back, Keenan offers solidity at the back and possesses a strong counter-attacking threat and good link play. 7

14 – Jordan Larmour

Age 23, Apps 4

Munster’s targeting of him in the air in January damaged his Six Nations prospects, but he remains the most dangerous attacker in Irish rugby and has a big point to prove. 8

13 – Rory O’Loughlin

Age 27, Apps 8

A solid dependable squad player, O’Loughlin doesn’t possess the full package of skills like the man he replaces, Garry Ringrose, but he is well-able to hold his own in big games. 6

12 – Robbie Henshaw

Age 27, Apps 3

One of Ireland’s best players right now, the Athlone native is in form and his battle with Damian de Allende will be key. A force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball. 9

11 – Dave Kearney

Age 31, Apps 13

His form merits international recognition. Eight tries is a great return for a player who looks solid in defence and in dangerous form with ball in hand. 7

10 – Ross Byrne

Age 25, Apps 6

Appreciated at his province, the elder Byrne brother gets the nod to start ahead of his brother and Johnny Sexton. Brings control and a superb kicking game. 7

9 – Luke McGrath

Age 28, Apps 15

The form No 9 in the country this season, McGrath can prove a point to Andy Farrell with a big one today. His decision-making and defence are big parts an impressive package. 8

1 – Cian Healy

Age 33, Apps 4

Has struggled at times this season, but last Saturday he produced a powerful display off the bench that suggested there’s plenty left in the tank. 7

2 – Ronan Kelleher

Age 23, Apps 2

A force of nature in contact, he looks every inch a top-line player if he can just get his throwing right. Wins collisions, scrummages well and is a dominant force in the tackle. 8

3 – Andrew Porter

Age 25, Apps 3

Before Tadhg Furlong returned, Porter did an excellent job holding the fort and he’s rewarded with a return to the starting XV. Needs to keep James Cronin at bay while dominating the contact. 8

4 – Scott Fardy

Age 36, Apps 12

The senior man in the Leinster set-up, Fardy has not been as influential this season but he has the capacity to step it for a big one when needed. His breakdown work is key. 7

5 – Devin Toner

Age 34, Apps 11

The big man breaks Gordon D’Arcy’s all-time appearance record and his set-piece work and link play are as important as ever as he goes up against Tadhg Beirne. 7

6 – Rhys Ruddock

Age 30, 10

Lean and increasingly mean, Ruddock has no shortage of motivation after a few Ireland selections went against him. His ferocious work in contact is key. 8

7 – Josh van der Flier

Age 27, 5

Losing his place to Will Connors has lit a fuse for van der Flier who looks like he’s finally playing with a bit of anger and he’s all the better for it. His energy is important. 8

8 – Jack Conan

Age 28, Apps 7

Must be buzzing after his superb outing for Ireland last week and here he has a chance to nail down the Leinster No 8 shirt. His slick footwork and lines of running can open Munster up. 8

Bench Impact

Leo Cullen has a serious amount of experience in reserve, but back-row injuries means he’s a pair of locks covering the back five. Tadhg Furlong, Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Ryan Baird will all make a big impact. 8

Coach

Backed by his sidekick Stuart Lancaster, Cullen is a canny operator who remains calm under pressure. The brains’ trust have got them through plenty of big games. 9

TOTAL: 130/170

MUNSTER

15 – Mike Haley

Age 26, Apps 12

Consistently good for his team this season, his silky running skills were on full display against Connacht recently and he’s cut out the errors. 7

14 – Andrew Conway

Age 29, Apps 5

At his best, the former Leinster wing is fast, ferocious and brilliant in the air. He’s been in and out recently and had a frustrating Six Nations, but can be influential here. 8

13 – Chris Farrell

Age 28, Apps 5

Another with Six Nations frustrations to work out, Farrell is a dangerous runner who has plenty of skill to go with his size and is also a strong defender. 8

12 - Damian de Allende

Age 29, Apps 13

The World Cup winner was recruited for these big occasions. A good, intelligent defender with the pace and power to win collisions on both sides of the ball he also has the pass to unlock teams. 9

11 - Keith Earls

Age 33, Apps 2

Has recaptured his best form in an Ireland shirt and Munster are getting back one of the most dangerous broken-field runners around. 8

10 - Joey Carbery

Age 25, Apps 3

Oozes class with ball in hand, brave to a fault in defence and possesses a strong kicking game, the only doubt is over his match fitness as he eases himself back. 8

9 - Conor Murray

Age 31, Apps 3

Not quite back to his best, but signs are he’s getting there and his range of passing against England was impressive. A strong defender, his kicking will be important. 8

1 - James Cronin

Age 30, Apps 12

Excellent all season, the loosehead prop has been strong at set-piece and good with ball in hand. The one concern is over his discipline, where he concedes too many penalties. 7

2 - Niall Scannell

Age 28, Apps 11

A big chance to remind everyone what he can do, hooker Scannell has fallen out of international favour under Farrell. Toner will attempt to do a job on his throw, holding up there is essential. 7

3 – John Ryan

Age 32, Apps 10

Gets the nod ahead of Stephen Archer and his work at the scrum will be key against Healy. An experienced campaigner, he’ll be an influence at the ruck. 6

4 – Jean Kleyn

Age 27, Apps 11

An important part of the Munster tight-five, the powerful lock’s work at the ruck, maul and set-piece will be key, while he’ll want to have an influence in the tackle zone. Handling is a worry. 6

5 – Tadhg Beirne

Age 29, Apps 4

One of the few Munster players with a PRO14 medal, the Kildare native is in exceptional form and will be a nuisance to his old team in contact and out of touch. 9

6 – Gavin Coombes

Age 23, Apps 14

Brings the king of physical aggression in the carry that Munster will need this evening. Forceful in the collision and awkward in contact, he’s been a big addition. 8

7 – Peter O’Mahony

Age 31, Apps 3

The captain may be undercooked having just had his bench appearance against England since being sent off against Wales at the start of February. Will go after Kelleher out of touch. 8

8 – CJ Stander

Age 30, Apps 4

Always an important player for Munster, Leinster have often targeted his carries with double-tackles and he’ll need to be smart today. Always huge energy levels. 8

Bench impact

Munster’s list of reserves has a solid look to it. Dave Kilcoyne will add something, while JJ Hanrahan can offer a game-changing element with ball in hand and Craig Casey can up the tempo. 6

Coach

Johann van Graan has struggled to get the measure of Leinster and his team will need some innovation from the coaching box to get over the line. 7

TOTAL 119/170

