Leinster v Munster: What time, what channel and what are the teams? Everything you need to know about the PRO14 final

Leinster welcome Munster to the RDS on Saturday for a derby clash to settle the destination of this year's PRO14 after both sides won 14 out of 16 games en route to topping their respective conferences.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in the RDS is at 5:00 PM.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on both Eir Sport 1 and TG4 with coverage starting at 4PM and 4.20PM respectively. We'll also be live-blogging all the action as it happens here on Independent.ie.

What are the line-ups?

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has opted to keep some of his big names in reserve for Saturday's PRO14 final showdown with Munster.

Johnny Sexton is one of the returning internationals who has been named on the bench for Leinster, along with tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong. Munster head coach Johann van Graan has brought CJ Stander, Keith Earls, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne straight back into his side, as the province look to end their 10-year wait for a trophy.

Joey Carbery will wear the ten jersey, in what is just his second start after returning from long-term injury. Out-half JJ Hanrahan, who is set to make a sensational switch to Clermont in the summer, is on the bench for Munster.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (captain); Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan,

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park, Johnny Sexton, James Lowe

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.

What are the coaches saying?

Leo Cullen: “There are lots for us to improve on. This is a massive week coming up for us.

“We have two huge weekends coming up – a final and then a Champions Cup knockout tie. We need to be a lot better than we were (against Ospreys)

“There has been a huge effort to get to this point and it is important we put on a good show over 80 minutes because Munster are a very dangerous team.”

Johann van Graan: “We're going to embrace and enjoy the week, it's the first time in a few years that Munster have been in a final so really looking forward to it, big challenge against the PRO14 champions of the last few years in their backyard of the RDS, so massive challenge that awaits us but one that we're looking forward to very much.

“But this is not the end for CJ (Stander) at Munster, we've got a European tie after this week against Toulouse and a whole host of games up until the end of June, so it's another step in our journey of the season.

“But from CJ's individual point of view, great for him to get a win in his last Test for Ireland, it was really emotional and a great send-off for him but he came in on Monday and said it's a massive game for the club, and it's never been about him it's always been about the club.

“His character speaks for itself in terms of that and look, it would be great to win this game for a whole lot of reasons, and one of them will be CJ.“

What are the odds?

The bookies make Leinster clear favourites - Paddy Power have the Blues to win at 4/11, Munster at 21/10 with the draw after 80 minutes 21/10.

