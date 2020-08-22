Leinster v Munster, Pro14: TV details, the teams and the stats - Everything you need to know ahead of Aviva clash

Match details

Aviva Stadium, 7.35; eir Sport 1

HEAD TO HEAD

Ryan Baird v RG Snyman

Irish rugby’s next big second-row hope is in for, by far and away, the toughest test of his young career when he goes toe-to-toe with RG Snyman.

Munster’s new South African signing is an athletic phenomenon, who will be eager to justify the hype around him from the get-go.

Baird has already shown this season that he was born to play at this level, and if he can get one over on Snyman, the calls for him to win a first Ireland cap later this year will grow even louder.

Match fact

Munster haven’t beaten Leinster at the Aviva Stadium since 2014 when they ended their rivals’ 13-game winning run. They will hope to repeat the trick this evening and halt Leinster’s staggering 21-game winning run, which dates back to the end of last season.

Man in the middle

Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Although born in Cardiff, Brace has been based in Limerick for the last few years, where he previously played for Old Crescent in the All-Ireland League. Since becoming a ref, he has quickly moved up the ladder and, having taken charge of several internationals since 2017, he was appointed a touch judge for last year’s World Cup. This will be the eighth time Brace has overseen an inter-pro derby clash.

Weather forecast

Both teams will be hoping the expected afternoon scattered showers will have cleared by the evening kick-off. Temperatures will be quite cool with fresh gusty winds potentially making life tricky for the goal kickers.

Coaches

Leo Cullen

Seasons in charge: 5

Titles won: Champions Cup 2018, PRO14 2018 & 2019

Johann van Graan

Seasons in charge: 3

Titles won: 0

Last six meetings

Munster 6 Leinster 13, Dec 28, 2019, Thomond Park (PRO14)

Leinster 24 Munster 9, May 18, 2019, RDS (PRO14)

Munster 26 Leinster 17, Dec 29, 2018, Thomond Park (PRO14)

Leinster 30 Munster 22, Oct 6, 2018, Aviva Stadium (PRO14)

Leinster 16 Munster 15, May 19, 2018, RDS (PRO14)

Munster 24 Leinster 34, 9Dec 26, 2017, Thomond Park (PRO14)

Betting

Leinster 1/4, Munster 11/4, Draw 18/1





Leinster



JORDAN LARMOUR 8

Although established as Leinster's first-choice 15, the 23-year-old is still learning the ropes and will want to forget his Twickenham nightmare.

DAVE KEARNEY 8

Having bounced back in impressive style from a couple of knocks, Kearney's 12 tries this season are reflective of his excellent form.

GARRY RINGROSE 9

A classy operator who is being pushed to become more of a playmaker in Leinster's back-line, Ringrose will have his hands full today.

ROBBIE HENSHAW 9

The Athlone native's heavyweight battle with Damian de Allende will be enthralling to watch as he looks to nullify Munster's new signing.

JAMES LOWE 9

This is a mini Ireland trial for the Kiwi, who is now on Andy Farrell's radar. A powerful runner, Lowe's defence has improved hugely.

JOHNNY SEXTON 9

The captain will have spent the last six months stewing over his tough last outing in London, but as ever he is a man for the big occasion.

LUKE McGRATH 8

One of the most unassuming leaders in the Leinster squad, McGrath will be desperate to win his individual battle with Conor Murray.

CIAN HEALY 9

The break allowed Healy to overcome a hip injury and he will provide huge experience in what is an exciting, young front-row.

RONAN KELLEHER 8

It's only a matter of time before the 22-year-old becomes Ireland's first-choice hooker. A big performance here would further state those claims.

ANDREW PORTER 8

Handed a great chance to narrow the gap on the injured Tadhg Furlong. Porter will be eager to showcase more of his explosive ball-carrying.

RYAN BAIRD 8

One of the most exciting talents in Ireland, going up against RG Snyman is a major test of where Baird stands in these early stages of his career.

SCOTT FARDY 8

Continues to prove why he has been one of the best foreign signings. The Australian will have a key leadership role to play alongside Baird.

CAELAN DORIS 8

The 22-year-old starts at blindside for the first time, which may be a sign of things to come. A superb footballer, Doris should adapt well.

JOSH van der FLIER 8

With Dan Leavy nearing his return, Van der Flier will be looking over his shoulder. Remains the undisputed first-choice openside for now.

JACK CONAN 8

Back in blue for the first time since last year's PRO14 final, it has been a long road back for Conan, who was injured at the World Cup.

125/50





Munster

SHANE DALY 7

The 23-year-old has been a bright spark this season and is a favourite of Johann van Graan. A smart footballer, this is his biggest test yet.

ANDREW CONWAY 8

Has reinvented himself over the last couple of years and is now one of the most reliable players in Irish rugby. A solid defender with an eye for a try.

CHRIS FARRELL 8

Perhaps still under-rated by some, Farrell has become a vital cog in Munster's wheel and is much more than a crash-ball merchant.

DAMIAN de ALLENDE 9

The best inside centre at last year's World Cup, the Springbok brings an array of explosive power, as well as a superb passing game.

KEITH EARLS 9

Still one of the best wingers in the country, at 32 Earls has plenty left in the tank yet. Will fancy himself to get the better of Dave Kearney.

JJ HANRAHAN 7

Ever since he broke through, the Kerry native has wanted to be Munster's first-choice out-half. He gets a chance to build on his fine form this season.

CONOR MURRAY 9

Although he has dipped below his usual standards, the Limerick man remains world-class on his day and will have benefited from the break.

JAMES CRONIN 7

This is a big day for the loosehead who will be looking to get his career back on track following his anti-doping violation.

NIALL SCANNELL 7

Missed his chance to take advantage of Rory Best's retirement, and will be eyeing up his personal battle with the coming force Ronan Kelleher.

STEPHEN ARCHER 7

The old war horse will have his hands full in going up against a Leinster front-row packed full of power and dynamism.

RG SNYMAN 10

A truly sensational operator, the South African powerhouse has all the skills to become the best lock in the world. A game-changing signing.

BILLY HOLLAND 7

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, the Cork native is still one of the main leaders in the Munster dressing-room. Needs a big game.

PETER O'MAHONY 8

The skipper relishes big occasions and will know the pressure is on. Will be interesting to see how he adapts to the breakdown tweaks.

TOMMY O'DONNELL 7

Handed a great chance to remind everyone of his quality as the Tipp man goes up against a high-class Leinster back-row.

CJ STANDER 9

So often the go-to man for front-foot ball, Stander will be hoping that his new compatriot team-mates can help share what is invariably a heavy load.

119/150

Online Editors