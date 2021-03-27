Leinster v Munster, Pro14 final verdict: Discipline and a ruthless edge will be needed but Munster can keep the Leinster machine at bay

You can’t throw form out the window if there is no form. Normally, the Guinness PRO14 final is the culmination of a season’s work, but this season it’s sandwiched between the Six Nations and the Heineken Champions Cup – a one-off game between two teams who have had very little time to prepare.

Most of the players who earned the provinces’ spots in the final aren’t playing, their places taken by internationals who have been away with Ireland for most of the campaign.

Twenty-five of the 46 players selected were in the Ireland squad for the Six Nations. Some were released to get game-time during the tournament, but for the most part their focus was on the green mission rather than their provincial aims.

What will it mean this evening at the RDS? Well, the prize on offer and the colour of the opposition jersey should focus the minds.

Rather than dilute the rivalry, the recent increased frequency of these games has only served to up the ante and there’s a sense that the enmity between the teams is on the rise.

There was a while where Leinster have had Munster at arm’s length, but Johann van Graan’s side have narrowed the gap without taking the final step. With James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose and Will Connors ruled out, CJ Stander, Billy Holland and JJ Hanrahan looking to sign off with a win and Leinster choosing to keep some big hitters including Johnny Sexton in reserve, there is a real chance for the men in red to end their decade-long wait for a trophy.

The recent meetings between the teams have been fascinating.

Having lost a shoot-out to Leinster in August, Munster decided to keep things tight in the subsequent games but their goal-kicking, lack of attacking spark and discipline let them down

Leinster are forewarned that they will go to the air and pressurise Jordan Larmour in particular, that they’ll back their scrum and their work in the tackle-zone.

We’ll need to see more from the Stephen Larkham play-book to see them over the line. They must stay present for 80 minutes and not give Leinster any windows into the game.

Perhaps most importantly, they need to keep their hosts out of the ’22.

Over the course of the PRO14 campaign, Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster’s side have become Exeter-like in their red-zone efficiency.

They will use creativity to find gaps to get themselves into position, but if they get held up short they’ll settle into their pattern of pick and goes and one-out carries. When they force a penalty, they’ll tap it and go again.

It’s not pretty, but it’s highly effective. Munster have the best ’22 defence in the tournament they held firm in Thomond Park in January, but Leinster won’t need many invitations to get their game going.

That game was broken open by a piece of class from Ross Byrne whose chip was brilliantly gathered by Hugo Keenan and he found Larmour on his shoulder.

In most of the meetings between these two in recent years, the moments of class have come from the men in blue. For all that they’ll need to stick to their processes and keep to the plan, Munster need one of their game-changers to step up and make a play.

Whether it’s Tadhg Beirne continuing his sensational form, Keith Earls bringing some of that electricity we saw at the Aviva Stadium last week or Mike Haley producing a repeat of his heroics against Connacht, there has to be a spark.

Can it come from Joey Carbery?

The former Leinster out-half has the class and the calibre to use this platform to remind the world of his quality. This is his fourth appearance since his long-term absence with a serious ankle injury, his second start, and there is a need to temper expectation.

Certainly, he has looked razor-sharp since returning but he’ll be under far more pressure against his old team-mates than he was in those regular-season games.

Missed kicks sank the Munster ship in each of the last three games and that’s cost Clermont-bound JJ Hanrahan his spot.

Ross Byrne, who saw off Carbery at Leinster, brings a steady presence from the tee and Johnny Sexton is in the form of his life with the boot, so Munster’s No 10 must take every opportunity.

There are intriguing battles across the pitch. Leinster did a number on Munster’s lineout in January and Devin Toner will go after Niall Scannell, but James Cronin is in-form and will fancy a crack off Andrew Porter at the scrum. The back-rows look evenly matched, while the Leinster tight-five looks to have an advantage when it comes to the collision winning side of things.

Luke McGrath and Conor Murray are both in top form, Byrne and Carbery look well-matched and, while Rory O’Loughlin is not able to break games in the same way Garry Ringrose does, he should not be discounted alongside the brilliant Robbie Henshaw.

Between Damian De Allende, Chris Farrell, Earls, Andrew Conway and Haley, Munster have brilliant weapons outside Carbery if they can deliver good ball.

With Sexton and Furlong’s experience and Ryan Baird’s power, Leinster appear to have the stronger bench, even if their back-row cover is diminished by injury.

So, it’s going to take discipline, execution and ambition from a Munster side who have enough quality to win what is truly a one-off game and end their long wait for a trophy.

Verdict: Munster

