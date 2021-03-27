Leinster v Munster: Can Johann van Graan stop Leo Cullen's men and deliver a first Munster trophy in a decade?

Kick-off at the RDS is 5.00PM.
Inside the Munster dressing-room at Thomond Park, there’s a plaque dedicated to the memory of Paul Darbyshire. Nearly 10 years ago, on May 28, 2011, Darbyshire and his family were there when Munster won their last trophy.
You can’t throw form out the window if there is no form. Normally, the Guinness PRO14 final is the culmination of a season’s work, but this season it’s sandwiched between the Six Nations and the Heineken Champions Cup – a one-off game between two teams who have had very little time to prepare.