Leinster v Munster: Can Johann van Graan stop Leo Cullen's men and deliver a first Munster trophy in a decade?

PRO14

Leinster v Munster, Pro14 final verdict: Discipline and a ruthless edge will be needed but Munster can keep the Leinster machine at bay

You can’t throw form out the window if there is no form. Normally, the Guinness PRO14 final is the culmination of a season’s work, but this season it’s sandwiched between the Six Nations and the Heineken Champions Cup – a one-off game between two teams who have had very little time to prepare.