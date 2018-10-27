Leinster moved five points clear at the top of Guinness Pro14's Conference B with a 31-3 win at Benetton.

Leinster turn on the style to secure bonus point victory away to Benetton

The defending champions were without Irish fly-half Johnny Sexton, but they ran in five tries as they brushed aside the challenge from the Italians with ease.

The Dubliners needed just five minutes to register their first try when winger Adam Byrne got to Jamison Gibson-Park's clever clever to score his side's first try, which went unconverted.

Benetton's response was an Antonio Rizzi penalty in the 25th minute after a sustained period of play close to Leinster's try line.

Leinster scored their second try four minutes later when James Tracy grounded the ball after Benetton failed to stop the visitors following a successful lineout and drive to the line. Ross Byrne converted to put Leinster 12-3 in front.

Conor O'Brien replaced full-back Rob Kearney in the 46th minute and four minutes later he was in the right place at the right time to score his first senior try for Leinster. Byrne's conversion left the home side trailing 19-3.

Andrew Porter secured Leinster's try bonus point with 20 minutes to play with a powerful charge over the line which Byrne converted.

Winger Joe Tomane made sure Leinster travel to South Africa for their clash with Kings next weekend in great form scoring his side's fifth try with five minutes to play.

