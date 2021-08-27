Leinster to use Aviva for start of the season to increase crowd capacity at games

Leinster CEO Mick Dawson (l) has revealed that the Aviva Stadium will be used by the province. Photo: Sportsfile

Leinster have moved their pre-season game against Harlequins and their opening United Rugby Championship home game to the Aviva Stadium in a bid to accommodate their 12,000 season-ticket holders for the new season.

The province hope to welcome 15,000 fans to the 52,000 capacity venue, which has hosted 8,000 fans in recent European football games involving Bohemians and will welcome 25,000 for Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Leinster's normal home venue, the RDS, is unable to facilitate all of the province's season-ticket holders under current restrictions and the province's chief executive Mick Dawson outlined the reasons for the move in a club statement.

"There has been a huge amount of progress over the last few months as the country starts to recover from the impact of Covid-19, but the reality is that we are still some way short of normality for a lot of industries, ours included," Dawson said.

"At this moment in time, with the current restrictions in place and likely to be in place for at least another month, we would be unable to accommodate the over 12,000 season ticket holders that have committed to us for the season ahead in the RDS Arena.

"Until we can guarantee their tickets, it is very difficult to commit to games at the RDS Arena and we hope by announcing this decision now that it gives clarity to supporters who might have been concerned about their purchase with the season less than a month away.

"It is important for me to also acknowledge the help and co-operation of the RDS, who have been hugely understanding of our financial situation, and also the IRFU and the Aviva Stadium who have worked very hard with us on the fixtures and the dates.

"It should be noted that it is very much our intention to return to the RDS Arena when we can accommodate all of our season ticket holders but right now, with Covid-19 restrictions still very much a feature of the immediate sporting landscape, we felt it was the right decision to take and crucially secures us much-needed revenue after a very challenging 20 months."

Dawson said Leinster are keeping an open mind on the future use of the stadium.

"Absolutely, the decision is under review," he explained.

"This is very much for the two games announced but we are also open to extending that to other games because until the situation changes and we can accommodate 12,000 plus season ticket holders in a Covid-compliant manner at the RDS Arena, we have to be realistic and look at other options.

"For now, we have committed to playing our initial two games at the Aviva Stadium and over the coming weeks, we will assess the situation further and issue advice accordingly. "It is not ideal, we appreciate that, but for us, as a club, it is crucial that we get games played in front of as many supporters as possible and this allows us to do just that. With an update from the Government coming potentially as early as next week, we can make further decisions on a potential return to the RDS Arena after that."

Leinster's opponents in the opening URC game have yet to be confirmed as the competition continues to work on its fixture list with broadcasters.

Leinster take on Harlequins on Friday, September 10 with a 7.0 kick-off.

Meanwhile, Munster have decided to hold an internal game after their clash with Bath was cancelled.

Tickets will be refunded to those who bought them, but fans will still be able to attend for free.