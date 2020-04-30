'Leinster should not be given the title' - Scottish Rugby Union

The Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) have moved quickly to distance themselves from comments made by Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie, who suggested that the PRO14 season should be scrapped and Leinster awarded the title.

The SRU's performance director Jim Mallinder has clarified the union's position, and insisted that they do not believe Leinster should be crowned champions.

Edinburgh are flying high at the top of Conference B, two points ahead of Munster, and while Mallinder acknowledged Leinster's impressive unbeaten form this season, he was reluctant to go along with Rennie's assessment of the situation.

PRO14 organisers have remained tight-lipped throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and this morning's confirmation that the TOP 14 has been cancelled in favour of hopefully starting a fresh campaign in September will not have gone unnoticed.

"From an SRU point of view we wouldn't agree with that and I guess that PRO14 would probably have something to say, and I guess Richard Cockerill (Edinburgh head coach) would have something to say about it as well," Mallinder said with regard to Rennie's comments.

"I don't think we've played enough matches to give the title to Leinster. Clearly they've had an outstanding start, and it's been brilliant for them to go unbeaten, but there are some other sides who are playing well.

"What we've said at the moment is that there's the season, then the play-offs, then the final, and that it's the winner of that who should get it. That's why I don't agree that Leinster should be given it."

Mallinder revealed that the PRO14 will meet next week to discuss contingency plans, as the SRU continue to adhere to the guidelines set out.

"We have to make sure that whatever we have in terms of season structure is right for the businesses and the players, but it's a very difficult one," the former Northampton boss added.

"We know there is probably not going to be any rugby at least before June and we know then at the right time there will be a phased return to rugby in terms of individual training.

"We are already now looking at individual, then coming into training facilities to build that up to smaller groups, and getting full contact.

"We're looking at this from small groups all the way through to playing a game, initially behind closed doors, and then, ultimately – which we know will be quite a time away – coming back to playing, hopefully, in front of full stadiums.

"It is a difficult one and we know that in terms of the PRO14 next week they've got a review in terms of the scenario planning, with lots of scenarios to put in place.

"They are taking advice from all the unions, and the medical side, so we're still very open-minded PRO14 wise about restarting or restructuring, whatever that might be, but at the moment no decision has been taken as yet."

