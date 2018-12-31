Leinster look set to welcome Rob Kearney, Jack McGrath and Barry Daly for Saturday’s derby clash with Ulster at the RDS.

Leinster look set to welcome Rob Kearney, Jack McGrath and Barry Daly for Saturday’s derby clash with Ulster at the RDS.

Leinster set to welcome injured trio back as they look to bounce back from Munster loss

The European and Guinness PRO14 are looking to bounce back with a win after losing a tempestuous derby to Munster at Thomond Park.

McGrath has been out since November with a hip issue, while Kearney picked up a dead leg before the European game against Bath earlier this month.

Daly, meanwhile, picked up a knee injury in the opening game of the season against Cardiff Blues and hasn't played since.

Dave Kearney, however, is being assessed after being withdrawn in the warm-up at Thomond Park after picking up an adductor strain.

Leinster continue without Fergus McFadden (hamstring), Sean O’Brien (arm), Joe Tomane (hamstring), Nick McCarthy (foot), Robbie Henshaw (hamstring) and Will Connors (knee) as they go into the New Year.

The province are awaiting news of any citings from the bad-tempered affair, with James Lowe certain to face a hearing after being sent off in the first-half for a collision with an Andrew Conway.

Online Editors