Leinster run out deserved winners in Glasgow to hammer home Pro 14 dominance

It was certainly not the result the Scotstoun faithful had expected nor for that matter was the outcome that Leinster may have predicted.

But there was little doubt that Leinster were deserved winners in this Pro14 match that keeps them on top of Conference A by some distance.

Leinster’s inexperienced side, effectively their second regiment, simply grew in confidence as the game wore on, their forwards dominating both territory and possession that extracted a number of penalties that Leinster’s on-form kicker, Ross Byrne converted into points, the outside half finishing with a points tally of fifteen from three penalty goals and two conversions.

Moreover, Byrne and his half back partner Jamieson Gibson-Parks showed excellent game management, Byrne in particular guiding his backline cleverly when attacking opportunities presented themselves.

Also impressive for Leinster was their young back row in which flanker Will Connors stood out.

By contrast Peter Horne for Glasgow missed all three kicks at goal, proving expensive for his side and in a poor performance for sucxh and experienced operator failed to spark his outside backs into attacking mode.

Leinster were under pressure in the opening minutes and paid the price for Hugo Keenan tackling Huw Jones as the Scotland centre chased a kick and likely to score.

Keenan was shown the yellow card and from the ensuing penalty kick to touch Glasgow used their forwards in close range attack before releasing the ball for full back Ruaridh Jackson to make use of the extra man with a try in the corner.

Pete Horne missed the conversion and then sent a penalty attempt wide minutes later but at the other end Ross Byrne made no mistake in front of the posts.

Glasgow were quickly on the offensive again and from a maul move the Warriors forwards drove at the Leinster line before the ball was thrown wide for Jackson to claim his second try.

Leinster then silenced the home crowd with clever movement of the ball that allowed Conor O’Brien to break through the Warriors’ defence before delivering the scoring pass to Cian Kelleher, Byrne adding the conversion.

Incredibly Leinster pulled off the same trick in the space of five minutes to give Kelleher his second try, Bryne his second conversion and the Dublin men a 17-10 half time lead.

Leinster looked worth their lead early in the second half as the visitors kept pressure on Glasgow with a fluent passing game complemented by a determined defence. The dividend from Leinster’s third quarter dominance, however, was a mere three points from a Ross Byrne penalty.

Moving into the last quarter Leinster’s grip on the game was still ferrous forcing Glasgow to make mistakes and giving Byrne a third penalty goal success and a 23-10 lead with ten minutes of the game remaining.

Glasgow managed to mount a late rally that ended with Jackson crashing over. But video evidence showed that the ball had been held up. Then in the final minutes of the game Glasgow hammered constantly at the Leinster line but to no avail. This was Leinster’s night

Scorers: Glasgow Warriors - Tries Jackson (2). Leinster - Tries Kellehan (2) Cons R Byrne (2) Pens R Byrne (3).

Glawgow Warriors: R Jackson; T Seymour, H Jones (K Steyn 66), S Johnson (S McDowall 58), N Matawalu; P Horne, A Price (N Frisby 71); O Kebble (A Seiuli 11), G Turner (G Stewart70), D Rae (A Nicol 70), T Swinson (K McDonald 58), J Gray, R Harley, C Fusaro, R Wilson (A Ashe 66).

Leinster: H Keenan; A Byrne (F McFdden 71), J O’Brien, C O’Brien, C Kelleher; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (H O’Sullivan 76); P Dooley (E Byrne 42), J Tracy (Byrne 67), M Bent (J Aungier 67), R Molony, D Toner, J Murphy (O Dowling 11), W Connors, C Doris.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU).

