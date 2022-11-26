Leinster return to action with dominant win as Glasgow suffer RDS thumping

Any fears that the international break may have disrupted Leinster's early-season momentum were quickly dispelled, as Glasgow endured another nightmare trip to the RDS.

Six months ago, Glasgow had 76 points put on them in an embarrassing URC quarter-final defeat, and while things didn't get as ugly this time around, the Scottish side were a distant second best, as Leinster won their eighth game on the bounce, to maintain their 100pc winning start to the season.

It was a day of celebration, both on and off the pitch, as Leinster consolidated their place at the top of the table, whilst welcoming back Rónan Kelleher, Harry Byrne and Ryan Baird from injury.

Kelleher got through plenty of work, despite spending 10 minutes in the bin, as Harry Byrne and Baird marked their comebacks off the bench.

James Lowe was also involved in the warm-up, with the winger nearing a return from the calf problem that has kept him out since Ireland's summer tour.

The feel-good mood in Dublin 4 continued when Joe Schmidt led members of the 2011 and 2012 Heineken Cup-winning teams out onto the pitch at half-time.

The 14,153 crowd weren't exactly treated to a classic, but they did at least see their side run in six tries and restrict Glasgow to just one score.

Even though Leinster weren't at their slick best, Leo Cullen's men still had far too much quality for a Glasgow outfit, who rallied after the restart but never looked like clawing themselves back into the contest.

Fresh from his late heroics at the Aviva Stadium last weekend, Ross Byrne kicked well again all evening. Charlie Ngatai was heavily involved until he was forced off, while up front, Scott Penny worked hard defensively.

21-0 to the good at the break, Leinster had the bonus point wrapped up by the 55th minute.

Rob Russell took his try-scoring tally for the season to six, thanks to a hat-trick, including two first-half efforts, both of which came after Dave Kearney had opened the scoring on seven minutes.

The Leinster maul caused damage throughout, and playing with advantage, the ball was worked wide through Ngatai, Ross Byrne and Jamie Osborne for Kearney to dive over in the left corner.

Ross Byrne added the conversion from the touchline, and he did so again twice in nine minutes after Russell's tries. The first came about from a sublime Ngatai offload when it looked as though the Kiwi centre had been bundled into touch before Luke McGrath, who had just come up with a crucial turnover on his own line, peeled off another powerful maul and put Russell away on the blindside.

Ngatai's involvement was ended due to injury at half-time, which paved the way for Harry Byrne to make his first appearance of the season. The reshuffle saw the Byrne brothers link up at '10' and '12', with Harry playing centre.

Leinster were sluggish after the break and that was compounded when Kelleher was shown a yellow card for a cynical infringement close to his own line. Glasgow thought they had immediately taken advantage, but the TMO spotted a technical maul infringement to let Leinster off the hook.

It was short-lived respite, however, as the visitors made the most of the extra man by working the space well for winger Sebastian Cancelliere to score.

Kelleher returned from the bin, and Leinster instantly clicked back into gear by wrapping up the bonus point courtesy of loosehead Michael Milne, who had only just come on. Ross Byrne added the extras for a fourth time.

Russell capped a memorable night for himself by completing his hat-trick after good work from fellow Academy man Chris Cosgrave, before replacement hooker John McKee put the icing on the cake with a sixth try late on, converted by Harry Byrne.

Scorers – Leinster: Russell 3 tries; Kearney, Milne, McKee 1 try each; R Byrne 4 cons; H Byrne con. Glasgow: Cancelliere try.

Leinster – J Osborne; R Russell, L Turner, C Ngatai (H Byrne h/t), D Kearney; R Byrne (C Cosgrave 70), L McGrath (C Foley 60); E Byrne (M Milne 50), R Kelleher (J McKee 66), T Clarkson (V Abdaladze, 50); R Molony, J McCarthy (J Jenkins 50); R Ruddock (capt) (R Baird 50), S Penny, M Deegan.

Glasgow Warriors – J McKay; S Cancelliere, K Steyn (capt), S McDowall, R McLean (R Thompson 55) (E Ferrie 74); T Jordan, G Horne (J Dobie 66); O Kebble (J Bhatti 56), F Brown (J Matthews 56), M Walker (S Berghan 56); S Manzi, A Samuel (P Du Preez 56); G Brown (L Bean 66), S Vailanu, J Dempsey.

Ref – M van der Westhuizen (South Africa)