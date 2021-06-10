Leinster rest Lions stars for final match of the season

As expected, Leinster have decided not to play their Lions players in tomorrow's season finale against the Dragons.

With nothing to play for and in light of Andrew Porter's untimely injury last weekend, Leo Cullen has given the night off to Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan, Robbie Henshaw.

Encouragingly, Johnny Sexton was available for selection, but like the Lions trio, the Leinster and Ireland captain will be given extra time to recover fully from his recent head injury.

1,200 supporters will be in attendance at the RDS, as Scott Fardy and Michael Bent bring the curtain down on their careers before retiring.

The fit-again Jamison Gibson-Park returns from injury to partner Ross Byrne at half-back, with his younger brother Harry primed for his comeback off the bench.

Garry Ringrose will captain the side, with James Ryan in line to play his 50th game from the second row.

On the bench, there is a welcome return from injury for Vakh Abdaladze who will make his first appearance of the season if introduced and in doing so will become the 60th player used by Leinster this season.

Leinster – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), R O’Loughlin, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, M Bent; R Baird, J Ryan; S Fardy, S Penny, C Doris.

Reps: J Tracy, M Milne, V Abdaladze, D Toner, J van der Flier, L McGrath, H Byrne, C Kelleher.