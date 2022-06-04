Leinster rack up 76 points to thrash Glasgow and march into United Rugby Championship semi final

Garry Ringrose of Leinster celebrates with teammates Jordan Larmour and Ross Byrne after scoring their side's eighth try

Leinster put their Heineken Champions Cup disappointment behind them to hammer Glasgow 76-14 in a brutally one-sided United Rugby Championship quarter-final at the RDS.

Richie Gray’s sin-binning was punished with three tries, including Joe McCarthy’s first for Leinster, as the Irish Shield winners galloped into a 26-7 half-time lead.

Dan Sheehan bagged a brace and the electric Jordan Larmour also crossed as Glasgow’s initial seven-point advantage – thanks to Zander Fagerson’s fourth-minute effort – was ominously washed away.

Leo Cullen’s men finished with an eye-watering 12 tries – a new URC record for them – as Caelan Doris, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jamison Gibson-Park, Garry Ringrose, Larmour, Ciaran Frawley, Luke McGrath and Jimmy O’Brien completed the rout.

Their points haul of 76 was also the highest for a single match in the competition’s history under its various guises, edging the 75 the Ospreys put past Benetton in Swansea in 2014.

Warriors’ only consolation was replacement George Horne’s converted score on the hour mark. Leinster march on to host the Vodacom Bulls in next week’s semi-finals.

James Ryan coughed up a couple of early penalties, Glasgow turning down a simple place-kick before prop Fagerson powered over from close range with Ross Thompson converting.

However, the hosts immediately profited from Gray’s yellow – his right arm caught Gibson-Park’s face at a ruck – and the resulting line-out drive saw Sheehan score.

Fly-half Ross Byrne converted and also added the extras to Larmour’s 16th-minute effort, the winger released for the line after Gibson-Park had regained possession from a batted-down pass.

Young lock McCarthy picked from a ruck to extend Leinster’s lead, the TMO review ruling out a knock-on. Byrne slotted the extras to make it 21-7.

Sam Johnson reignited the Glasgow attack with a rampaging run before Gregor Brown was denied a try when Larmour ripped the ball away.

A late attack delivered Sheehan’s try, and Leinster needed just under three minutes of the second half to work Doris over for their fifth, converted by Byrne.

Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith went to the bin for a deliberate knock-on, with Ala’alatoa then burrowing over for Byrne to convert.

Larmour was twice released out wide, setting up back-to-back tries for Gibson-Park and Ringrose as the Blues passed the half-century mark.

Kiran McDonald offloaded for Horne to grab Glasgow’s second seven-pointer, but sharp hands from Robbie Henshaw and O’Brien made it a deserved double for Larmour.

Frawley, with an interception, and replacement McGrath rubbed salt into Glasgow wounds before O’Brien wrapped up a record-breaking day for the URC title favourites. Replacement Harry Byrne tagged on two conversions.