Leinster power too much for battling Munster in derby thriller at Aviva

Dan Sheehan of Leinster dives over to score his side's second try despite the tackle of Joey Carbery of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The result went as expected in the end, yet the way Leinster got to the bonus point at the end of a strange game will leave them with plenty to work on and Munster with something to grasp at.

On the one hand, Graham Rowntree will be frustrated that having stayed in the game for so long and having had a long spell of possession in the Leinster ’22 with 10 minutes to go they didn’t go home with a point.

On the other, he’ll know that Leinster will rarely be as profligate again and, while he’ll praise his injury hit side’s scramble defence, the visitors were blessed not to be beaten by half-time.

That his long list of absentees has grown to include Joey Carbery, Jack O’Sullivan, Jean Kleyn and Tomas Ahern will complicate matters further, but this was the kind of defeat he can build on as Ulster come to town next weekend.

For Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster who’ll watch the bulk of this squad go on international duty this week, there will be lots to review from a first-half that saw Leinster play some stunning rugby but somehow contrive to pass up chance after chance. After the break, they made their superiority count and left with another five points.

They went in at half-time with just one point to show for their efforts against a visiting team who’d had two players yellow-carded for head-high shots.

They got over the line twice without scoring and knocked on three times within sight of the line, with Johnny Sexton even missing a kickable penalty for good measure.

The pace of their play caused the visitors untold problems, with Johnny Sexton and Ciarán Frawley dove-tailing well as dual-play-makers and spreading it wide.

Sexton and Joey Carbery missed a kickable penalty each before the Munster fly-half kicked his side in front, by which stage Jason Jenkins had been held up over the line in the opening minute and Sexton and Cian Healy had spilled good possession in enemy territory.

Dan Sheehan’s radar out of touch was off as well, letting Munster off the hook and some uncharacteristic ill-discipline let the visiting side alleviate the pressure and spend a little bit of time in the Leinster half.

Finally, Leinster got the score their play deserved after Keynan Knox saw yellow for a head-high clearout on James Ryan after a beautiful Frawley arcing break.

Sexton cleverly opted for the scrum, removing John Hodnett from the back-row in the process, and from the set-piece they got themselves into position for the prolific Scott Penny to force his way over from close range.

The captain converted, but rather than kick on the home side spent some time defending after more poor discipline; Carbery narrowed the gap after the seven men forced a scrum penalty and, although Jean Kleyn saw yellow for an elbow to the head of Jamie Osborne, but they managed to get to half-time just a point down as Sheehan got held up over the line.

Despite a half-time downpour, Leinster kept trying to play and they got themselves into all sorts of bother when Luke McGrath threw out an aimless pass. Jack O’Donoghue toed it forward, Rob Russell got back but knocked on and Munster pounced with Gavin Coombes feeding his cousin Liam to score.

Carbery converted, but Cullen sent Andrew Porter on and with his first touch he turned Munster over in their ’22. When Conor Murray blindsided McGrath, Sexton found the corner to create a try for Sheehan who stepped off the back of a dominant maul and inside Murray to score.

Sexton converted, Munster lost Carbery and, with conditions worsening, the Ireland captain took the points when Hodnett went off his feet in front of the posts.

From there, they turned the screw; winning a penalty at scrum-time and going to the corner again where McGrath made up for his earlier error by peeling off the back of a dominant maul to brilliantly finish through a slew of Munster tacklers.

Sexton’s conversion drifted wide and that left Munster within range, but a long spell of pressure came to nothing when Porter forced a penalty 5m out from his own line at scrum-time.

Instead, it was Leinster who finished with a bonus point try as they finally took advantage of the space with Doris putting Rob Russell over in the corner.

Scorers: Leinster – S Penny, D Sheehan, L McGrath, R Russell try each; J Sexton pen, 2 cons. Munster – L Coombes try; J Carbery 2 pens, 1 con;

Leinster: C Frawley (R Byrne 60); J O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Osborne (R Russell 38); J Sexton, L McGrath (N McCarthy 72); C Healy (A Porter 48), D Sheehan (J McKee 79), M Ala’alatoa (T Clarkson ); J Jenkins (R Molony 67), J Ryan; M Deegan (J Conan 54), C Doris, S Penny.

Munster: J Crowley; S Daly, D Goggin, R Scannell, L Coombes (P Campbell 54); J Carbery (B Healy 54), C Murray (P Patterson 73); J Loughman, D Barron (S Buckley ), K Knox (D Kilcoyne 61)); J Kleyn (J O’Sullivan 49) (S Buckley 71), T Ahern; J O’Donoghue (capt), G Coombes J Hodnett (D Kilcoyne 27-37) (R Quinn 69).

Referee: A Brace (IRFU).



