Leinster maintain unbeaten URC start with big victory at Scarlets

Jason Jenkins of Leinster is tackled by Tom Price and Gareth Davies of Scarlets during the United Rugby Championship match at Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli, Wales. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster's unbeaten start to the season continued as they thrashed an awful Scarlets side in west Wales.

Leo Cullen’s side were without over 20 front-line players, but they dominated this encounter to solidify their position at the top of the United Rugby Championship table, having won their opening seven fixtures.

Rhys Ruddock was the official player of the match, and the Ireland international had a fine game, but No 8 Max Deegan was outstanding with his destructive ball carrying and relentless defence.

The Scarlets have now lost their last seven encounters against Irish opposition and sit one from bottom on the URC table.

Leinster made the perfect start with Chris Cosgrove crossing for a try after a mere 40 seconds. Ross Byrne and Charlie Nagatai combined with some lovely handling to send the full-back through a massive hole in the Scarlets defence.

The Scarlets replied with a period of sustained pressure but after going through a number of phases in the Leinster 22 the visitors got let off the hook when Dave Kearney won a penalty at the breakdown.

Leinster began to build their own pressure and came close to extending their lead but Ross Moloney lost control of the ball with the try line at his mercy.

Despite Leinster’s pressure the home side weren’t going to throw in the towel and were sparked into life by a powerful break from Ryan Conbeer.

The ball was recycled and went through the hands of Steff Thomas and Dan Jones before a lovely looping pass from Jonathan Davies put Steff Evans over at the corner.

But Leinster were always one step ahead and they were soon celebrating their second try.

A smart kick ahead by Rob Russell put the Scarlets under pressure. John McKee got their first, and when they ball rolled over the line Russell touched down.

There was a lengthy discussion between the referee and the TMO with there being doubts over whether McKee had spilled the ball forward.

But the replays showed the ball coming off the hooker’s head meaning the try stood.

Leinster were extremely clinical in the Scarlets 22, with their carrying game nothing short of relentless, and after eight minutes of the second-half Thomas Clarkson powered his way over from short-range with Byrne adding the extras.

But from then on in it was all Leinster who were extremely comfortable and accurate with ball in hand. They were laying siege to the Scarlets try line which led to Dan Jones receiving a yellow card after being caught offside.

The Irish province continued to apply the pressure and a pass from Ngatai was intentionally slapped down by McNicholl leading to a penalty try, and another yellow card.

Leinster received their own yellow card a few minutes later when Michael Milne got given his marching orders for an offence at the breakdown.

But it didn’t matter as the visitors continued to pile on the pressure and were awarded their second penalty try after the Scarlets had illegally sacked their maul.

The home sides scrum-half Davies was also sent to the sin bin as a result, and there was to be no way back for the hapless Scarlets with Leinster easing their way to a bonus point victory.

Scarlets: J McNicholl 5; T Rogers 6 (A Hughes 72, 4), S Evans 5, J Davies 5, R Conbeer 6; D Jones 3 (R Patchell 69, 4), G Davies 3; S Thomas 6 (K Mathias 55, 5), D Hughes 4 (S Evans 55, 4), H O’Connor 6 (W John 55, 5), J Price 5, T Price 5 (M Jones 65, 5), A Shingler 5(I Shenton 59, 5), D Thomas 5, S Kalamafoni 5. Replacements: C Baldwin.

Leinster: C Cosgrave 8; R Russell 8, L Turner 6, C Ngatai 8 (B Brownlee 63, 6), D Kearney 7; R Byrne 8 (C Tector 71, 5), L McGrath 7 (N McCarthy 55, 6); E Byrne 7 (M Milne 56, 7), J McKee 8 (T McElroy 56, 7), T Clarkson 8 (V Abdaladze 56, 6), R Molony 8, J Jenkins 8, R Ruddock 8, S Penny 7 (M Moloney 71), M Deegan 8. Replacements: B Deeny.