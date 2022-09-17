Leinster left clinging on for bonus point win over Zebre in unconvincing URC opener

Leinster looked like they were going to ease their way to an opening round win in Parma when they opened up a 21-0 lead after just 26 minutes but in the end Leo Cullen’s men were left hanging on in the closing stages at Stadio Lanfranchi as new-look Zebre side came storming back.

Ultimately, Leinster’s win was as much down to sloppy handling from the Italians preventing them from securing a winning try from a handful of promising chances in the dying moments, while three missed conversions also proved costly for a Zebre side who brought in 21 players during the summer.

Speaking after the game, the Leinster coach said they have plenty to work on ahead of next week’s game against Benetton, but he was pleased to get a bonus point win.

“A great first half, really put ourselves in a commanding position but at the start of the second half we were probably just a little bit loose. In terms of the physical contests part of the game, we were probably second best in that second half,” said Cullen..

“So, we have plenty to work but as you would expect early season. Nice to get a bonus point win away from home, but plenty to work on.”

Cullen’s men had that bonus point in the bag by the interval and should have pushed on from there for an emphatic win but in the end their poor defence left them on the ropes as they tried to prevent a first loss in 17 matches against the Parma side.

Leinster were well on their way to victory when they turned around leading by 28-10 in the Italian sunshine, but once Zebre got their act together it was a different story and they won the second-half 19-5 and that will be a source of worry to the former champions who are still trying to get last season’s home semi-final loss to the Bulls out of their system.

Zebre were on the backfoot from the outset and coughed up half a dozen penalties inside their own half in the opening quarter.

Leinster made them pay for their indiscipline. Hooker Ronan Kelleher was held up over the line in the first lineout drive after three minutes but the reprieve was short-lived for the Italians and scrum-half Luke McGrath darted over for his 42nd try two minutes later after another surge.

Skipper Rhys Ruddock, who first captained Leinster eleven years ago against Zebre’s predecessors Aironi, then struck for a brace of tries in six minutes as they turned the screw.

The 31-year old struck at the end of the opening quarter after summer signing from Munster Jason Jenkins had delivered a lineout off the top and Ruddock’s strength was more than enough to drive over.

Referee Ben Blain finally lost patience and Zebre skipper David Sisi was binned when he conceded their seventh penalty, but while Ruddock got over after they went to touch down the right, the Italians enjoyed their best spell when down to 14 men.

A knock-on by Ross Molony after a restart gave Zebre a platform and from the scrum on the right they worked the ball through English half-backs Chris Cook and Tiff Eden before Italian international Pierre Bruno cut through on a great line to feed Enrico Lucchin who then put South African Richard Kriel over for an excellent try on the half hour.

That got the small Italian crowd on their feet and they had more to cheer three minutes later when a crosskick from Eden was taken by Bruno and he chipped over Max O’Reilly to score in the right corner.

However, Leinster finished the half strongly when Jenkins crowned a good debut when he got over with the help of Max Deegan and Ed Byrne after another lineout off a penalty.

That left Leinster 28-10 ahead at the break and really all that needed to be decided it seemed was the margin of victory.

But from the restart there was greater purpose about Zebre and they set about exploiting Leinster’s suspect defence, especially when the ball went wide, and the Italians got a great boost after 50 minutes when Simone Gesi scored in the left corner when he escaped Rob Russell’s tackle after another swift move across the line.

South African MJ Pelser then burst through the tackle of Jamie Osborne to score under the posts, with Eden’s first conversion of the afternoon cutting the gap to 28-22 after 56 minutes.

Dave Kearney eased the concerns of the visitors after 61 minutes when a good pass from Ciaran Frawley, on for full-back Max O’Reilly, sent the winger over for his 53rd Leinster try, with Ross Byrne missing his first conversion of the afternoon from the left.

Frawley and Kearney were guilty of poor defending nine minutes later when Franco Smith Jnr, son of the new Glasgow and former Italian coach, squeezed through them, with Eden’s conversion cutting the gap to four and set up a very nervous finish for Leinster.

But some scrambling defence and Zebre’s inability to turn possession into scores prevented a shock result.

Scorers:

Zebre Parma: Tries: R Kriel, P Bruno, S Gesi, MJ Pelser, F Smith. Cons : T Eden (2).

Leinster: Tries: R Ruddock (2), L McGrath, J Jenkins, D Kearney. Cons: R Byrne (4).

Teams:

Zebre Parma: R Kriel (J Trulla 64); P Bruno, E Cronjé (F Smith 63), E Lucchin, S Gesi; T Eden, C Cook (A Fusco 63); P Buonfiglio (J Pitinari 54), J Du Toit (L Bigi 46), M Nocera (M Hasa 46); D Sisi, L Krumov (J Furno 64); L Andreani (G Volpi 64), MJ Pelser, T Fox-Matamua.

Leinster: M O'Reilly 5 (C Frawley 6, 53); R Russell 5, J Osborne 5, C Ngatai 5, D Kearney 6; R Byrne 7, L McGrath 7 (N McCarthy 6, 63); E Byrne 7 (M Milne 7, 53), R Kelleher 7 (J McKee 6, 64), M Ala'alatoa 7 (V Abdaladze 6, 72); R Molony 6, J Jenkins 8 (B Deeny 6, 53); R Ruddock 8, S Penny 7 (W Connors 7, 53), M Deegan 7.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).