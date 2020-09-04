Leinster have the edge on Munster once again to book place in Pro14 final

Garry Ringrose of Leinster is tackled by Craig Casey, left, and Shane Daly of Munster during the Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Funny how a game that only a handful could watch on site, and lots more would miss because they didn’t have the right television subscription, can generate wholesale interest. Such is the draw of Leinster and Munster, at any time of the season.

Add extra spice with the knock-out status of this Guinness Pro14 semi-final and you had a dish to take the roof off your mouth. If we had a crowd here they might not have been asking for second helpings.

It lacked lots of things. Not endeavour, of which there was loads; or noise from the players. But while Leinster clearly were better it wasn’t the kind of dominance that means lots of rugby to admire.

Munster, meantime, simply don’t play enough. Yes, their kicking stats were virtually identical with Leinster’s, but the winners passed the ball twice as much.

So they will be back here next weekend to play the winners of Edinburgh and Ulster in the final. They had fine performances from Will Connors and Caelan Doris, and Devin Toner dominated their throw. As for Munster? Shane Daly looks like a rugby player in need of a team.

James Lowe of Leinster with Chris Cloete of Munster during the Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

James Lowe of Leinster with Chris Cloete of Munster during the Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It didn’t help that the scene was given a thorough soaking by five minutes of heavy rain as the teams were heading into the last phase of their warm-up. It was gone as quickly as it had arrived, but it added to the error-count in the opening quarter.

You might have thrown a few bob on the first bust-up kicking off within a couple of minutes of Andrew Brace raising the starter’s flag.

The referee must have been on edge after the stress his pal Frank Murphy had to endure trying to sort out Munster and Connacht last weekend. For five minutes he didn’t have to put the whistle near his lips, on any count. Thereafter he was busy but we didn’t have the edge this game usually produces.

The first try, when it came, was the result of sustained accuracy by the home side in the build-up. Then there was what Munster fans will claim a hard call at the end.

To start, Leinster dragged Munster wide with very good handling off a scrum wide on the right, then Johnny Sexton swung the play back, punting over the head of Keith Earls. With a drier ball he wouldn’t have knocked it on. He knew what was coming next.

Leinster scrummaged hard and were rewarded with a penalty. Although traiing by three points, Sexton never looked at the sticks.

They won the ball well at the front through Jack Conan and were driving forward by the time he hit the ground. The doubt came in the grounding by Ronan Kelleher. It was somewhere between a legal reach out and an illegal double movement.

With the help of the TMO Brace gave the try, Sexton added the points, and Leinster had a 7-3 lead after JJ Hanrahan had kicked an early penalty.

It had stretched to 10-3 by the break, with the outhalf popping over a penalty just before the whistle. The nature of that score was a real concern for Munster. It had started far enough away from their own posts to have high hopes of killing it, but for the first time in the game Leinster got some tempo into their short game.

Normally it’s October/November before you see this rhythm emerge, but outside forced have messed up the schedule. When they get a run on you with their play close to the breakdown you’re in trouble.

It’s quick and accurate and aggressive. Hardly a thing of beauty but very effective. If they hadn’t been on the cusp of half time you wonder if Sexton would have looked for something more, to drive home the point. Munster had six penalties on the wrong side of their ledger by that stage. It wasn’t a great way for them to finish the half.

There was nothing in their game with a health warning attached, and they had decent patches of dominance. Two penalties in the first few minutes of the new half signalled more trouble though. And when, off the second, Leinster produced a beautiful power play off another Toner take out of touch, they looked ominous.

Had Munster not been able to stick an oar in at vital times they would have been two scores down early in the half. By the time Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway had gone off – both seemingly concussed – the picture hadn’t changed. Munster had no control, so no momentum.

Their best chance looked like a turnover, or maybe a dropped box kick. Tadhg Beirne rode to the rescue on the hour mark with a penalty for a great attempted steal, but Hanrahan missed from close on 50 metres. He had another chance on 64 minutes – an easier shot after Sexton was pinned but done for not rolling. He missed.

Sure enough, a battered-looking Sexton didn’t miss when he had chance a few minutes later. It gave Leinster a cushion going around the final bend, at which point Munster busted a gut trying to catch them. They came up short.

Leinster: J Larmour (R O’Loughlin 47); H Keenan, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (R Byrne 68), L McGrath (J Gibson-Park 60); C Healy (E Byrne 55), R Kelleher (SCronin 65), A Porter (M Bent 64), D Toner, S Fardy (R Baird 53), C Doris, J Conan, W Connors (J van der Flier 75; yc 76)

Munster: S Daly; A Conway (R Scannell 46), C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray (C Casey 71); J Loughman (J Cronin 57), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 68), S Archer (J Ryan 51), T Beirne (G Coombes 77), B Holland (F Wycherley 57), P O’Mahony, CJ Stander, J O’Donoghue (C Cloete 51)

Referee: A Brace (IRFU)

