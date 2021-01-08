Leinster end Ulster's unbeaten PRO14 run with second-half blitz at RDS

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw evades the tackle of John Cooney, left, and Matt Faddes on his way to scoring his side's second try during the Guinness PRO14 win over Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Normal service restored in Leinster then, but not without a scare from a dogged and determined Ulster side.

For all of their hard work throughout a bright opening 40 minutes, Ulster ultimately coughed up a 9-5 half-time lead to ensure that their dismal record in Dublin goes on.

More importantly, Friday night’s defeat at a bitterly cold RDS means that Ulster handed the initiative back to Leinster, who cut the gap at the top of Conference A to five points, safe in the knowledge that they have two games in hand on the leaders.

With only one team from the group to advance to the PRO14 final, Dan McFarland will look back on his side’s second-half performance and wonder what might have been.

Stuart McCloskey of Ulster is tackled by Josh van der Flier and Ross Byrne of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Stuart McCloskey of Ulster is tackled by Josh van der Flier and Ross Byrne of Leinster during the Guinness PRO14 match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

For Leinster, it was all about getting back to winning ways, and although they delivered a fractured opening half, the champions dug deep to get the job done.

First-half tries from Dave Kearney and Seán Cronin were followed by two more from Robbie Henshaw and James Tracy to secure the bonus point, while in the process, Leinster denied Ulster a losing bonus point, which could also prove decisive.

With their big guns restored to the starting team, Leinster had enough experience to see out a rocky spell.

Johnny Sexton got through the full 80 minutes and played alongside Ross Byrne, despite Leinster naming him at outside centre.

With Josh van der Flier setting the tone in defence, James Ryan got through a mountain of work, while Jordan Larmour looked sharp on his return from a recent shoulder injury.

Ulster had the edge at the breakdown with Jordi Murphy winning an excellent early turnover to allow the visitors grow in confidence.

John Cooney gave his side a deserved 3-0 lead after quarter of an hour as the bisected the posts with his first of three first-half penalties.

Sexton missed the chance to immediately cut the deficit, as he pushed a penalty wide, but when faced with another kickable shot from the opposite side of the pitch midway through the opening half, this time the Leinster captain went to the corner.

It proved to be the correct decision, as Kearney finished well in the corner after some strong work from the his pack.

Sexton’s radar remained off as he sliced his conversion wide, but Kearney’s seventh try in nine games this season was good enough to put Leinster into the lead for the first time.

Having made such a bright start, Ulster were finding it tough to get out of their own half, and their cause wasn’t helped when Marcell Coetzee was sent to the bin for a high tackle on Cronin.

The departing South African’s misdemeanour left his side a man short for the final 10 minutes of the half, but, to their credit, Ulster never panicked and Cooney put them back in front with a second well-struck penalty.

Suddenly it was Leinster who were finding themselves pinned back and Cooney was on hand to punish further indiscipline, as the scrum-half’s kick sent Ulster into the break leading 9-5.

No doubt there were a few harsh words in the home dressing-room at the break, and whatever Leo Cullen said to his players had the desired effect as the second half was barely three minutes old when Cronin crashed over for Leinster’s second try.

Just like the first, it stemmed from a five-metre lineout, but Cronin stayed tight to his pack and with a little help from the backs, Leinster steamrolled Ulster over the line. This time Sexton made no mistake with his conversion for a 12-9 lead.

Leinster had much more zip about their play and the hosts were almost over for their third try soon after but a brilliant last-ditch tackle from James Hume on Larmour just about stemmed the tide. Ulster were creaking, however, and Leinster sensed blood.

The resulting scrum gave Cullen’s men an ideal attacking platform and they took full advantage courtesy of a classy finish from Henshaw, who had another fine game in the 13 channel.

Sexton was unable to further extend the lead. It felt like a matter of time before the bonus point arrived and so it proved, but not before Cooney’s fourth consecutive penalty cut the gap to 17-12 with 10 minutes left.

That gave Ulster hope of completing what would have been a remarkable comeback, but Leinster soon dashed those hopes when Tracy scored off another well-worked lineout maul.

Sexton handed the kicking responsibility to Byrne, and he made no mistake with an excellent touchline conversion.

Ulster threw everything at it in the closing stages, as they went in search of that losing bonus point, but Leinster stood firm to end the northern province’s unbeaten record, and leave their destiny firmly in their own hands.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, R Byrne, R Henshaw, D Kearney (J O’Brien 80); J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath, 61); C Healy (E Byrne 57), S Cronin (J Tracy 57), A Porter (M Bent 66); S Fardy (R Molony 66), J Ryan; R Ruddock ( J Conan, 62), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Ulster: M Lowry; M Faddes (B Moxham 57), J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns (I Madigan 64), J Cooney (D Shanahan 76); A Warwick (E O’Sullivan 51), R Herring (J Andrew, 62), M Moore (T O’Toole 7); A O’Connor, S Carter (capt) (K Treadwell 51); G Jones (N Timoney 48), J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Online Editors