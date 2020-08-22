Leinster edge out Munster in tight affair as RG Snyman suffers injury woe

Garry Ringrose is congratulated by his Leinster team-mate Robbie Henshaw, right, after scoring their second try

THERE was nothing new about this normality for Munster. Rugby’s return offered Johann van Graan’s men a new beginning, instead this defeat showed up the same old failings and saw them slip to a familiar, agonising defeat to the old enemy.

The loss was exacerbated by an injury to new signing RG Snyman whose debut lasted all of seven minutes. His knee injury looks likely to rule him out of the remainder of the 2019/20 season at least.

What will grate for the Reds is that they did so much right, disrupting Leinster’s supply of possession and winning the aerial battle, but couldn’t execute. The PRO14 champions, in contrast, were clinical in taking what chances came their way. They worked hard to give themselves a chance to draw it, but JJ Hanrahan – who had been excellent all night – missed the crucial kick from the touchline.

Leinster can now can safely rest their players against Ulster next week in the knowledge they’ll be back for a semi-final, probably against Munster, in two weeks’ time. The Reds, however, need two points from Sunday’s meeting with Connacht to ensure their campaign goes into the play-offs.

In a game where the players took up almost six months of pent up aggression on each other, it’s no surprise that there were casualties. Cian Healy left the field with an arm injury, Jean Kleyn, who replaced Snyman, limped off and Dave Kilcoyne – who only replaced James Cronin before kick-off – also left the field early.

Despite entering the stadium in complete silence and losing Snyman and Kilcoyne in one phase, Munster started well and struck first through Andrew Conway after a long, patient build-up.

JJ Hanrahan converted, but the lead didn’t last long as Leinster hit back through Cian Healy.

Jack Conan got his team moving forward, Garry Ringrose followed up with a trademark break and when De Allende was penalised for a late hit the pack took over and mauled over with the help of a couple of backs.

Johnny Sexton levelled, but Hanarahan made it 10-3 after CJ Stander forced a penalty on the deck.

Munster were having plenty of joy off Conor Murray’s box-kicks, but when Hanrahan tried a cross-kick in his own half under pressure from Andrew Porter Dave Kearney brilliantly got there first and when Chris Farrell knocked on deliberately the men in blue had a chance to attack.

Sexton kicked to touch, but when Stephen Archer conceded a penalty for not rolling away in front of his posts the captain took the points.

The Ireland out-half was coming in for fierce treatment from Stander who was enjoying a brilliant return to the game.

He won another big turnover after Peter O’Mahony chopped Jordan Larmour down. The Munster captain stayed down for some time, but Johann van Graan was able to breathe a sigh of relief as he carried on.

Hanrahan was unerring again with the penalty, but Munster’s old failing of conceding penalties in succession as half-time approaches struck again to give Leinster the chance to go in ahead at half-time.

Billy Holland was possibly harshly adjudged to have infringed at the lineout, before they conceded a maul penalty and Sexton went to the corner.

O’Mahony stole the ball, but somehow lost it again and the Blues took their second chance. Josh van der Flier carried hard, Healy went close and when brute force didn’t work Robbie Henshaw sent a delicious chip behind the Munster line for Ringrose to score.

Sexton made no mistake with the conversion to make it 17-13 at the break and Munster would have been forgiven for spending half-time wondering how the hell they were behind.

They came out and made some more familiar mistakes from the off, running the ball into touch and, when they stole another lineout, Jean Kleyn knocked on with space opening up in front of him.

A Luke McGrath break from the scrum forced Munster on to the back foot and when Sexton chipped in behind Jordan Larmour forced Conway into a spill and when Farrell touched down it handed Leinster a 5m scrum and a chance to put some distance between the teams on the scoreboard.

They started well with a series of ominous carries, but then coughed up a penalty by going off their feet. They followed it up with a lineout penalty and suddenly it was Munster on the attack, but Sexton made a big choke tackle on Farrell to win it back.

From the scrum, Leinster showed their class with by going from deep into their own half to score. Sexton spotted room left, Baird drew Shane Daly and put James Lowe away down the left and he wouldn’t be stopped from there.

Sexton nailed the conversion and Munster had an 11 point deficit to address and when Kleyn went off and was replaced on the flank by centre Rory Scannell it looked like the game was up.

Munster kept believing, however, and Devin Toner’s yellow card for a lineout offence offered some hope. When Keith Earls powered over in the corner and Hanrahan nailed the touchline conversion, they were right back in it with 14 minutes remaining.

To add to the madness, Leinster brought No 8 Max Deegan on on the wing and he did well with a pick up under pressure and Rhys Marshall handed Ross Byrne a chance to make it a seven-point game.

The lead didn’t last as Munster put together an excellent attacking set that finished with clever play from Farrell that created space for Hanrahan and Daly to set Conway up for his second try.

Unfortunately for Munster, Hanrahan’s radar deserted him for the first time all day and they remained two points adrift.

A crazy concession from Larmour handed Munster a chance to attack but just as they looked to be building nicely, Toner made up for his yellow card by pulling off an audacious intercept.

From there, Leinster saw it home and maintained their 100pc record.

These two are likely to meet again in the semi-final in two weeks time. It’s nicely set up.

LEINSTER – J Larmour; D Kearney (J Gibson-Park 65), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (R Byrne 59), L McGrath (M Deegan 68); C Healy (E Byrne 57), R Kelleher (S Cronin 59), A Porter (M Bent59); S Fardy (D Toner 52), R Baird; C Doris, J van der Flier (W Connors 56), J Conan.

MUNSTER – S Daly; A Conway, C Farrell, D De Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray (C Casey 71); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman 7), N Scannell (R Marshall 53), S Archer (J Ryan 53); RG Snyman (J Kleyn 7) (R Scannell 58), Billy Holland; P O’Mahony (capt), T O’Donnell (C Cloete 49), CJ Stander.

Ref: A Brace (IRFU)

Online Editors