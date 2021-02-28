Leinster ease Conference pressure with bonus point win over Glasgow but injury worries mount

Harry Byrne dives over to score Leinster's first try despite the tackle of Richie Gray of Glasgow Warriors at the RDS Arena last night. Byrne later went off injured. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Leinster have consolidated their place at the top of Conference A of the PRO14 with a bonus-point win over Glasgow Warriors at the RDS.

They travel to Kingspan Stadium on Saturday where victory over second-placed Ulster would all but confirm their place in this year’s final as the eastern province chase a fourth straight title.

The champions started ominously. A slip from young Glasgow full-back Ollie Smith gifted territory to Leo Cullen’s men and they gladly accepted by sending Harry Byrne crashing in for the opening points in the third minute.

Byrne was heavily involved once again when Leinster doubled their tally. This time his cross-field kick looked to have put Cian Kelleher away but he was tackled into touch by Cole Forbes.

Referee Frank Murphy deemed the tackle to have taken place mid-air, awarding a penalty try and showing the yellow card to the Glasgow winger.

The touring party pulled one back midway through the first half through flanker Thomas Gordon but an eighth try in as many games for Scott Penny cancelled it out immediately.

Glasgow’s nightmare first half got worse when out-half Adam Hastings was shown a red card for dangerous play when his high boot connected with the face of Kelleher.

The bonus point was wrapped up when man of the match Penny, operating at No 8, got his second of the day with a quick tap and show of power on the stroke of half-time.

An almost perfect first half for Cullen and Leinster, the only downside being the loss of Byrne to injury, adding to Ciarán Frawley who was pulled out during the warm-up.

However, the 14 men seemed buoyed by whatever tonic was administered by Danny Wilson at the break, running in two tries without reply in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

First, winger Rufus McLean benefited from a wonderful break and offload by hooker Grant Stewart before Huw Jones outmaneouvred Scott Fardy and Dave Kearney to bring the difference back to just a converted try.

They stayed in command, pinning Leinster into their own territory, only a David Hawkshaw strip tackle and break-away provided some solace.

The replacement out-half had a chance to make it a two-score game in the 71st minute but saw his effort pull left of the sticks.

It was quickly forgotten soon after when captain Luke McGrath provided a strong support line for Kearney to run in the clinching score.

The tired legs were finally showing and as the Warriors wilted, Leinster made use of the space to clinch a sixth try through Kelleher.

Twenty-year-old flanker Alex Soroka was introduced in the second half for his Leinster debut while centre Jamie Osborne (19) made his first start for the province having impressed from the bench against Scarlets and Dragons.

The big concern for Leinster ahead of next week – with Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne on international duty – will be the knocks picked up by Frawley and Byrne.

Leinster – J O’Brien; C Kelleher (M O’Reilly 37-h-t), J Osborne, R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; H Byrne (D Hawkshaw 34 (O’Reilly 77)), L McGrath (capt) (R Osborne 76); P Dooley (G McGrath 75), S Cronin (D Sheehan 60), M Bent (T Clarkson 57); D Toner, S Fardy; J Murphy (A Soroka 57), J van der Flier, S Penny (J Dunne 75).

Glasgow Warriors – O Smith (R Thompson h-t); R McLean, H Jones, S Johnson (R Fergusson 75), C Forbes; A Hastings, J Dobie (S Kennedy 63); O Kebble (A Seiuli 60), G Stewart (J Matthews 65), E Pieretto (D Rae 53); R Gray (TJ Ioane 65), L Nakarawa (G Brown h-t); R Harley, T Gordon, R Wilson (capt).

Ref – F Murphy (IRFU)

