Peter O’Mahony of Munster in action during the United Rugby Championship match against Leinster at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A sold-out Thomond Park rocked from start to finish as Munster came agonisingly close to a first win over Leinster in Limerick since December 2018, only for their old foes to unleash a stunning comeback and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The pulsating clash on the pitch was matched by the fervour off it as both teams slugged it out to ensure that this storied rivalry remains alive and well.

Trailing 14-6 and down to 14 men early in the second half, Leinster dug deep to floor Munster with two converted tries while Max Deegan was in the sin-bin.

While it was impressive stuff from the visitors, Munster will have major regrets about their poor game-management in a period that should have seen them press ahead with a man extra.

Graham Rowntree’s side refused to throw in the towel though. They brought it back to a one-point game but ultimately fell short.

This win, Leinster’s 12th in a row this season, means they go eight points clear at the top of the URC table ahead of their New Year’s Day clash with Connacht at the RDS.





Hurt

Munster must quickly pick themselves up for their trip to Belfast but there is no doubt the manner of this defeat will hurt.

Once again, there were plenty of positives but the review will not be pleasant when Rowntree picks apart Munster’s sloppiness when they had a numerical advantage.

Leinster had big performers in Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter, while the versatile Jamie Osborne added to his growing reputation with an excellent display at inside centre.

Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne and Gavin Coombes were at the forefront of a strong effort from the men in red, but the reality for Munster is they have lost their last 10 league meetings with Leinster, which leaves them down in 11th place on the table.

Despite outscoring Leinster by three tries to two, thanks to a penalty try and scores from Coombes and Patrick Campbell, the men in blue edged it, as tries for Scott Penny and Sheehan and 10 points from the boot of Ross Byrne saw them home.

Two Byrne penalties put Leinster in a 6-0 lead inside 18 minutes.

Referee Chris Busby wasn’t exactly endearing himself to the locals, who were incensed when Ryan Baird got away with a late hit on Joey Carbery and again when Deegan flipped O’Mahony on his back. But Munster soon got to grips with Busby’s officiating, particularly at scrum time where John Ryan applied pressure on Porter.

The battle at the breakdown was ferocious, with both teams coming up with vital turnovers.

Leinster set out their stall early by not committing men to the ruck and with 15 players left on their feet in the defensive line, Munster had to think their way around the blue wall.

The hosts varied the point of attack well, with Carbery and Jack Crowley swapping in and out as first receiver. That kept the Leinster defence guessing until it was breached on the back of a slick Munster attack on the half-hour mark.

It all stemmed from O’Mahony disrupting a Leinster lineout in typical fashion before Antoine Frisch made a clever break, which was followed by Jack O’Donoghue putting Niall Scannell through a hole.

Suddenly, the Leinster defence was scrambling. And playing with advantage from a quick-tap, five-metre Niall Scannell penalty, Dave Kilcoyne was held up short, but there was no stopping Coombes on the follow-up as he barged over for the game’s opening try.

Carbery, who had missed an earlier shot at goal, added the extras, and while Byrne had a chance to put his side back in front with the clock in the red, his penalty drifted wide to ensure Munster went in to the break 7-6 in front.

There was no let-up in terms of the fizzing atmosphere as the teams came back out for the restart, and Munster re-started the stronger.

The second half was only three minutes old when Leinster pulled down a Munster maul that was surging towards the line. Busby didn’t hesitate in going under the posts to award the penalty try, and the automatic seven points.

To make matters worse for Leinster, Deegan was shown a yellow card.

Any fears that the contest could begin to get away from 14-man Leinster were quickly dispelled as they went down the other end of the pitch and hit back with two tries from five-metre penalties.

The first came courtesy of a clever training-ground move, as Sheehan shaped to carry before passing out the back to the on-rushing Penny.

Sheehan went from provider to scorer as the hooker powered over after Penny had been stopped out wide after a clever cross-field kick from Byrne, who converted both tries.

With Leinster 20-14 in front, Munster recomposed themselves and found a second wind courtesy of their bench.

Craig Casey sped up the tempo and it was the scrum-half’s pass that punished Leinster’s narrow defence, the ball drifting over the top and into the grateful grasp of Campbell before Carbery missed the conversion.

Leinster finished on the front foot, as their game-management and Munster’s mismanagement proved decisive on a cracking occasion at Thomond Park.

MUNSTER – S Daly; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, K Earls (P Campbell 60); J Carbery (R Scannell 65), C Murray (C Casey 51); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley 62), N Scannell (D Barron 60-68), J Ryan (R Salanoa 62); J Kleyn (K McDonald 72), T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony (capt) (A Kendellen 66), G Coombes.

LEINSTER – H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, N McCarthy; A Porter, D Sheehan, C Healy (V Abdaladze 60); R Baird (R Molony 50), J McCarthy; R Ruddock (J Conan 55), S Penny (L McGrath 50), M Deegan.

Ref – C Busby (IRFU).







