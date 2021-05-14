Leinster cash in on Munster slip to breathe life into Rainbow Cup final bid

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien, supported by team-mate Tommy O'Brien, right, is tackled by Ulster's Robert Baloucoune, left, and Craig Gilroy during the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Leinster made the most of Munster's slip-up to breathe life back into their Rainbow Cup challenge at the expense of Ulster, who fell to a fourth defeat on the bounce.

Leo Cullen’s men are now one point off Munster at the top of the table as the chase for the one spot in the 'North v South' final heated up.

James Ryan was outstanding and played like a man with a point to prove following his Lions snub. Caelan Doris got through his return unscathed, much to the delight of Andy Farrell, who watched on from the RDS stand.

Robert Baloucoune looked lively every time he was on the ball, as the Ulster winger enhanced his chances of winning a first Ireland cap in July.

Baloucoune and Cian Healy exchanged first-half tries before Leinster’s Lions roared, as scores from the excellent Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan sealed the win.

Leinster thought they had survived the barrage of early pressure after Ryan stole two five-metre lineouts, but there was no let-up from the visitors, whose patience was rewarded in the 18th minute.

It was worth the wait too as the Ulster backline exploded into life with a scintillating move that came from Leinster losing the ball on their scrum.

Ulster quickly turned defence into attack, as Billy Burns moved the ball wide for Stuart McCloskey, who threw a stunning wide pass for the on-rushing Jacob Stockdale. The full-back stayed calm and put Baloucoune into the right corner to finish in front of the on-looking Farrell.

Burns converted to put Ulster into a deserved 7-0 lead, but Leinster soon hit back on their first visit to the opposition 22.

Leinster turned down the easy three points, with Josh van der Flier taking the quick-tap, before Healy powered over. Garry Ringrose took on the kicking responsibilities and levelled things up on 25 minutes.

A Dave Kearney tap-tackle halted Burns before Henshaw came up with a crunching man-and-ball tackle on Baloucoune to stop a try out wide.

The referee and TMO were happy the tackle was legal, but Henshaw went off for a HIA, which he subsequently passed, while Kearney was also forced off injured after denying Nick Timoney from McCloskey’s cross-field kick.

Leinster finished on the front foot, but had to settle for 7-7 at the break.

Stockdale didn’t emerge for the second-half and Burns missed the chance to put Ulster in front, but the out-half soon made amends with a more straightforward kick.

Conan had only just been introduced when he made an immediate impact by scoring thanks to some porous defence. Ringrose added the extras for a 14-10 lead.

Leinster cranked up the pressure and Ulster couldn’t live with it, as Henshaw powered over from close range, with Ringrose converting.

A late Craig Gilroy try converted by Ian Madigan made it a nervy finish, but Leinster held on for a vital win.

Leinster: J O’Brien (R O’Loughlin h-t); J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw (R O’Loughlin 32-40), D Kearney (T O’Brien 30); R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); C Healy (M Milne 52), S Cronin (R Kelleher 49), T Furlong (M Bent 64); R Baird (D Toner 67), J Ryan; J Murphy (J Conan, 49), J van der Flier, C Doris.

Ulster: J Stockdale (R Lyttle h-t); R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; B Burns (I Madigan 64), D Shanahan (N Doak 64); E O’Sullivan (C Reid 64), R Herring (B Roberts 64), M Moore (T O’Toole 52); S Carter (A O’Connor 52), I Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, S Reidy (G Jones 71), N Timoney.

Referee: M Adamson (Scotland).