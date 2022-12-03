Leinster bring the second half heat to burn off Ulster in URC thriller

Garry Ringrose scores Leinster's second try during the United Rugby Championship win over Ulster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A few minutes before half time at a squally and miserable RDS we were thinking if Ulster could just apply themselves to the exercise of maintaining discipline then they’d withstand pretty much anything the weather or the home team threw at them.

They were leading 3-0 on tries and were nicely settled into the comfy chair presented them by Cian Healy’s sending off for a head contact on Tom Stewart. But it just didn’t look right.

The reason we were thinking about discipline was the apparently casual approach Ulster were bringing to defence. It was like they weren’t too fussed about observing the basics.

A few minutes later they were done for a high tackle, found themselves defending a maul close-in, and before they could rue their own contribution to the situation Ross Byrne was converting a try by Ronan Kelleher.

You could hear the sound of an alarm going off in the Ulster coaching box. No one could find the code to turn it off.

As the noise grew louder Ulster looked more rattled. By the end they were grateful to snag a bonus point from the wreckage with Sam Carter’s try just before the buzzer. They should have got five points from the night not one.

It’s likely Dan McFarland would rather have given his speech at 22-3 instead of 22-10, with his players relaxing over a cuppa, but that change in picture surely became his theme.

Still, they had the benefit of a tail wind in the second half, and barring losing a man of their own that numerical advantage would stay with them to the final whistle.

Of course they went on to lose two men - albeit temporarily - and spent six minutes down to 13, but their poor decision-making could be traced back to the opening minutes of the second half.

Awarded a penalty comfortably in John Cooney’s range they opted to touch instead of the tee. Putting the ball over the bar would have made it a three score game and they would have got the ball back off the restart. Sure enough they lost their own lineout. And how the crowd of 15,990 lapped it up.

They had a focal point in Garry Ringrose. The captain had a brilliant game, digging out two tries when really needed. He has a remarkable ability to survive in tight corners and this contribution stands with his best in blue.

The effect of the Healy departure was immediate. Ulster stuck the ball in the corner, won the uncontested lineout and motored forward straight away. Herring broke off the back to score, nominating himself as the fastest scoring replacement in history.

Within a couple of minutes of that they had surrendered the ball in contact on the halfway line for an Ulster scrum. Hey presto, the Leinster scrum dominance of eight versus eight shifted a bit when they had to take out Josh van der Flier on Ulster’s put-in.

That was the platform to take Ulster into the corner for an assault on the home line which finished with Kieran Treadwell going through Ross Byrne to score their second.

They got their third in 35 minutes to complete a very productive spell, this one finished by Ethan McIlroy after perfect and selfless approach work by Stewart Moore. All downhill from there.

They had the chance to post wins in Thomond Park and the RDS on their scorecard before Christmas, a perfect springboard for the New Year. Instead they’re back in the review business and trying to figure how to deliver when it’s needed.

They were scoreless in the second half until Carter got over, nay which time the game was gone. Of course the yellow cards for James Hume and Nick Timoney hurt them but it should have been all done and dusted in the third quarter. Once Leinster spotted the uncertainty they ramped up the tempo. They were in a different class.

Scorers: Leinster 38 - (G Ringrose 2 tries; R Kelleher, A Porter, J Lowe try each; R Byrne pen, 4 cons). Ulster 29 - (R Herring, K Treadwell, E McIlroy, S Carter try each; J Cooney pen, 2 cons; N Doak.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O’Brien (A Porter 25), G Ringrose (capt)(L Turner 77), J Osborne, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (N McCarthy 73); C Healy (rc 21), R Kelleher (D Sheehan 45), M Ala’alatoa (T Furlong 45; M Ala’alatoa 78), J Ryan, J Jenkins (R Molony 66), R Baird, J Conan (C Doris 57), J van der Flier.

Ulster: M Lowry; E McIlroy, J Hume (yc 60; J Stockdale 70), S McCloskey, S Moore; B Burns, J Cooney (N Doak 45); A Warwick (C Reid 73), T Stewart (R Herring 21), M Moore (T O’Toole 52), A O’Connor, K Treadwell (S Carter 52), I Henderson (capt)(HIA D Vermeulen 57), N Timoney (yc 64; Matty Rea 74), Marcus Rea.

Referee: C Ridley (RFU).