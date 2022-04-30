Leinster beaten but guaranteed top spot with losing bonus point at Stormers

For the second week running Leinster made a tough job that bit harder by surrendering two men to the bin, and for the second week running they lodged huge deposits in experience bank. The bonus - literally - was that they were good enough to secure a losing bonus point. Keeping Stormers away from a winning bonus guarantees Leinster top spot with Munster to come in the final round. Next stop Europe.

So for Leo Cullen this spin has been successful, with exposure for a raft of players who did well in difficult circumstances. Yesterday it was the turn of Alex Soroka to lead the charge of the young brigade, along with scrumhalf Cormac Foley.

The tone was set in the first half at the end of which a lead of 6-3 may not sound like something to celebrate, but in the circumstances it was ideal. But for a penalty conceded by tight head Tom Clarkson under pressure from Stormers captain Stephen Kitshoff - World Cup winning Springbok against a young man, and third/fourth choice, in his third season - it would have been more.

Equally they might have conceded more had the TMO not called back a try on 35 seconds for Ruhan Nel because of obstruction on Rory O’Loughlin in the build up. Also, had Soroka not stolen two Stormers lineouts in prime attacking positions Leo Cullen’s side would have been trailing.

Leinster’s main areas of concern were literally staying on their feet on a greasy, soft surface, sticking instead of falling off tackles, and becoming more solid at the scrum. It started looking like the picture of stability but gradually changed shape. Their six points came from the boot of Ciarán Frawley after Mannie Libbok had put the home side ahead on 16 minutes.

The second half was less than three minutes old when Leinster were reduced to 14 men when John McKee - a few moments after Evans had warned Rhys Ruddock for a lengthening crime list - saw yellow, and he had barely sat down in the bin when Warwick Gelant - courtesy of obstruction - got over in the corner.

It was a fraught period for the away team. They survived close shaves with Seabelo Senatla and then Hacjiva Dayimani in quick succession - Jamie Osborne did very well to hold Dayimani up having failed to find touch with a clearing kick - but the Stormers managed a second try just before McKee was released, with Senatla vaulting his way over in the corner.

Ed Byrne closed the gap but with a penalty try to follow for Stormers - that cost Foley his freedom - it put Leinster in trouble, but they hung on for the losing bonus.

Leinster: M O’Reilly (L Barron 44-54); A Byrne (H Byrne 55), J Osborne, R O’Loughlin, R Russell; C Frawley, C Foley (yc 66-76); E Byrne (M Milne 69), J McKee (yc 44-54; L Barron 69)), T Clarkson (V Abdeladze 52), B Deeny (J Dunne 50), J Murphy; A Soroka, R Ruddock (capt)(S O’Brien 62), S Penny (M Moloney 77)

Stormers: W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies (J Masimla 77); S Kitshoff (capt)(B Harris 71), JJ Kotze (W Arnoldi 62), F Malherbe (N Fouche 62); A Smith (S Moerat 36), M Orie; D Fourie (J Pokomela 72), E Roos, H Dayimani

Referee: C Evans (Wales)

SCORERS

Stormers 20: (pen try; W Gelant, S Senatla try each; M Libbok pen)

Leinster 13: (E Byrne try; C Frawley 2 pens; H Byrne con)