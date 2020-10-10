Leinster battle to hard-fought bonus point win over Benetton

James Lowe of Leinster makes a break on the way to scoring his side's second try during the Guinness PRO14 match against Benetton at Stadio Monigo in Treviso, Italy. Photo by Daniele Resini/Sportsfile

An arm injury to Jordan Larmour will be a concern to both the Leinster and Irish camps after the winger went off in a lot of pain early in the second-half of this tough encounter at Stadio Monigo.

It was the only blip as the champions made it 21 wins in a row in the PRO14, with the win and bonus point only wrapped up in the closing minutes after another bruising encounter with the Italians.

Only Munster in August pushed Leinster closer than Benetton and Zebre in Italy last season and Leo Cullen’s fears that this would be another arm wrestle and disjointed affair were well founded.

But Leinster know how to win these slugfests and did enough to carve out a second bonus point win at the outset of the new campaign in a game watched by 1,000 fans, all one metre apart, as crowds returned to rugby in northern Italy.

Leinster led by 20-13 at the end of a disjointed opening period devoid of much flowing rugby as both sides were guilty of basic mistakes.

Ross Byrne and Paolo Garbisi twice exchanged penalties in the opening 14 minutes but then Leinster struck for the opening try just as Benetton winger Ratuva Tavuyara was ending his spell in the bin for a deliberate knock-on, when a penalty to the corner ended with hooker James Tracy getting over.

But Benetton responded well and their patience and pressure paid off. A couple of penalties to the left corner led to Leinster lock James Ryan being binned and his opposite number Sebastan Negri cut a perfect line to get through Tracy and Byrne to score, with Garbisi levelling with the conversion nine minutes from the break.

The Leinster response was good with the impressive Jamison Gibson-Park putting James Lowe through to score before the break.

Benetton enjoyed a good spell after the restart and they cut the gap when a penalty to the left corner was rewarded with a drive which hooker Hame Faiva finished.

The introduction of Cian Healy and Sean Cronin to the Leinster front row yielded an immediate dividend at the end of the third quarter as they were awarded a penalty try after a scrum and Byrne added his third penalty of the night 17 minutes from time to push the lead out to 30-18.

However, Benetton didn’t give up and replacement hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi ensured a nervous finish when he got over but Ross Molony wrapped up the win and the bonus point when he scored two minutes from time.

SCORERS

Benetton - S Negri, H Faiva, G Lucchesi tries; P Garbisi (2) pens, (2) cons.

Leinster - J Tracy, J Lowe, Penalty, R Molony tries; R Byrne (3) pens, (3) cons.

BENETTON - J Hayward (; R Tavuyara, L Morisi, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage (C Braley 62); C Traore (N Quaglio 51), H Faiva (G Lucchesi 57), T Pasquali (S Ferrari 54); I Herbst (N Cannone 54), E Snyman (F Ruzza 63); S Negri (G Pettinelli 60), A Steyn, T Halafihi.

LEINSTER - H Keenan; J Larmour (J O’Brien 48), G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne (H Byrne 79), J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 58); E Bryne (C Healy 53), J Tracy (S Cronin 53), M Bent (T Clarkson 3- 10 blood, 63); R Baird (R Molony 65), J Ryan, C Doris, W Connors (R Ruddock 60), J Conan.

REF - Ben Whitehouse (Wales).

Online Editors